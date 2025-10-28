Elon Musk’s New Grokipedia, Know its special features and Steps to Use

Elon Musk is once again in the headlines on the internet. This time, his company xAI has launched a new AI platform, Grokipedia. This new platform is being presented as an alternative to Wikipedia. Musk claims that Grokipedia is 10 times better and more neutral than Wikipedia. It has been introduced as an online encyclopedia that works entirely with the help of artificial intelligence. Let's delve into the complete details related to it.