Elon Musk’s New Grokipedia, Know its special features and Steps to Use

Elon Musk is once again in the headlines on the internet. This time, his company xAI has launched a new AI platform, Grokipedia. This new platform is being presented as an alternative to Wikipedia. Musk claims that Grokipedia is 10 times better and more neutral than Wikipedia. It has been introduced as an online encyclopedia that works entirely with the help of artificial intelligence. Let's delve into the complete details related to it.
Elon Musk has been critical of Wikipedia for a long time. He states that the content on Wikipedia has political leanings and editorial bias. This is why he has launched a new AI platform that will provide fact-based and impartial information.
This platform is now publicly available to everyone. Immediately after its launch, the website went offline for some time, although the issue has now been resolved and it is functioning correctly.
Grokipedia's working mechanism is slightly different from traditional chatbots like ChatGPT or the Grok model. Instead of engaging in conversation with the user, it directly works on topic searches. To illustrate, if a user types 'Cricket', the AI will provide a concise and accurate summary of that topic.
According to the company, the initial version of Grokipedia, v0.1, has been released, containing approximately 8.85 lakh articles. Although this number is significantly less than Wikipedia's, Grokipedia operates on a hybrid system where artificial intelligence combines verified sources with user input to generate fact-based information.
While launching Grokipedia, Elon Musk stated that his aim is to create a platform that can provide politically neutral and data-driven information. He argues that platforms like Wikipedia are heavily influenced by editing and opinions, whereas Grokipedia will prioritise data accuracy.
However, after the launch, some users raised questions about Grokipedia's initial content. Seeing personal details like weight loss on Musk's profile page led people to discuss the platform's impartiality. Responding to this, Musk stated that Grokipedia is still in its early stages and its accuracy and reliability will be further improved in upcoming updates.
To use Grokipedia, users need to visit the website grokipedia.com. To sign in here, users will need to use their X account. Currently, there is no official mobile app available. xAI has advised users to stay away from any third-party apps or fake websites that claim to be Grokipedia.
