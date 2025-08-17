Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Launches Parallel AI, Secures $30 Million in Funding

Parag Agrawal, former CEO of Twitter who was ousted by Elon Musk in 2022, has launched his new AI startup, Parallel Web Systems. This cutting-edge AI startup will leverage artificial intelligence systems to conduct large-scale online research. Founded in 2023, the company has secured $30 million in funding from prominent investors, including Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital, and Index Ventures, demonstrating confidence in Agrawal's vision for AI-web intelligence.
The company asserts that while the internet has thus far been designed for humans, its largest future user will be AI. Parallel is building a system that allows AI to directly request, understand, and utilise information accurately.
Parag Agrawal states that the internet is now being used not only by humans but also by AI. AI can search for and understand information at a much faster rate and on a far larger scale.
Founded: 2023
Team: 25 members, headquartered in Palo Alto
Funding: $30 million
Key Investors: Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital, Index Ventures
The company has already begun supporting research tasks for several rapidly growing AI companies and public institutions.
Parallel has introduced the Deep Research API. The company claims this system has outperformed both humans and large AI models like GPT-5 in two challenging tests. Several AI companies and coding agents are using it to locate documents and correct programming errors.
Unified Infrastructure: Integrating data, compute, and reasoning for enhanced results.
Declarative Interface: AI will simply specify its needs, and the system will determine how to obtain them.
Transparent Attribution: The source of every piece of information will be acknowledged and its contribution measured.
Open Market: Individuals providing information will receive financial rewards.
Parallel's mission is to build for abundance—to make the internet for AI fair, transparent, and useful. The company believes that if the internet is not prepared for AI, information may become fragmented and inaccessible in the future.
Parallel is not merely a research tool; it is creating a new internet ecosystem through human-AI collaboration.