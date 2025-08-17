Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Launches Parallel AI, Secures $30 Million in Funding

Parag Agrawal, former CEO of Twitter who was ousted by Elon Musk in 2022, has launched his new AI startup, Parallel Web Systems. This cutting-edge AI startup will leverage artificial intelligence systems to conduct large-scale online research. Founded in 2023, the company has secured $30 million in funding from prominent investors, including Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital, and Index Ventures, demonstrating confidence in Agrawal's vision for AI-web intelligence.