Technology

Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Launches Parallel AI, Secures $30 Million in Funding

Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, ousted by Elon Musk in 2022, has launched a new AI startup, Parallel, and secured $30 million in funding.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 17, 2025

Parag Agrawal Launches Parallel AI Startup
Parag Agrawal Launches Parallel AI Startup (Image: Parag Linkedin)

Parag Agrawal, former CEO of Twitter who was ousted by Elon Musk in 2022, has launched his new AI startup, Parallel Web Systems. This cutting-edge AI startup will leverage artificial intelligence systems to conduct large-scale online research. Founded in 2023, the company has secured $30 million in funding from prominent investors, including Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital, and Index Ventures, demonstrating confidence in Agrawal's vision for AI-web intelligence.

Parallel: A New Internet for AI

The company asserts that while the internet has thus far been designed for humans, its largest future user will be AI. Parallel is building a system that allows AI to directly request, understand, and utilise information accurately.

Parag Agrawal states that the internet is now being used not only by humans but also by AI. AI can search for and understand information at a much faster rate and on a far larger scale.

Team and Funding

Founded: 2023

Team: 25 members, headquartered in Palo Alto

Funding: $30 million

Key Investors: Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital, Index Ventures

The company has already begun supporting research tasks for several rapidly growing AI companies and public institutions.

Deep Research API: Surpassing Humans and AI

Parallel has introduced the Deep Research API. The company claims this system has outperformed both humans and large AI models like GPT-5 in two challenging tests. Several AI companies and coding agents are using it to locate documents and correct programming errors.

Parallel's Core Principles

Unified Infrastructure: Integrating data, compute, and reasoning for enhanced results.

Declarative Interface: AI will simply specify its needs, and the system will determine how to obtain them.

Transparent Attribution: The source of every piece of information will be acknowledged and its contribution measured.

Open Market: Individuals providing information will receive financial rewards.

Future Direction: The Internet for AI

Parallel's mission is to build for abundance—to make the internet for AI fair, transparent, and useful. The company believes that if the internet is not prepared for AI, information may become fragmented and inaccessible in the future.

Parallel is not merely a research tool; it is creating a new internet ecosystem through human-AI collaboration.

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

17 Aug 2025 05:55 pm

English News / Technology / Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Launches Parallel AI, Secures $30 Million in Funding
