31 December 2025,

Wednesday

Google Doodle New Year 2026: 'Party Popper' Bursts on Clicking Google, Have You Seen This Way of Welcoming the New Year?

Google has presented a special doodle on New Year's Eve. Upon clicking, party poppers will burst on the screen and confetti will rain down. You can try it too.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 31, 2025

Google Doodle New Year 2026

Google Doodle New Year 2026 (Image: Gemini)

Google Doodle New Year 2026: Have you checked Google on your laptop or mobile today? If not, go and see now. Google, the biggest search engine in the internet world, has completely changed its look to bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026. Google, which always appears simple and sober, is in a full party mood today.

New Year Party Underway on Homepage

As soon as you go to Google's homepage, you will see a very lovely and colourful doodle. It brings a smile to your face just by looking at it. Google has decorated its spelling (Google) with balloons, streamers, and decorative items, just like preparations for a New Year party are underway in our homes.

But wait, the real fun isn't just in looking at it. Google has hidden a secret in this doodle this time.

A Blast Upon Clicking

The most special feature of this doodle is its interactivity. As soon as you click on this decorated doodle, a spectacular animation will start on your screen. Clicking on the doodle opens a new page, where you will see a Party Popper icon at the top.

All you have to do is click on that popper and... a shower of colourful confetti (pieces of paper) will rain down on your entire screen. It feels as if you are actually standing in a party and celebrating. This small animation doubles the New Year's excitement within you.

The Journey from 2025 to 2026

This doodle has been designed with great thought. The animation shows how 2025 is gradually becoming history and 2026 is knocking on the door. There is also a sense of a clock in the middle, indicating that only a few hours are left. When the clock hands meet at 12, the whole world will celebrate the New Year together.

Why is it Special?

Google often creates doodles for special occasions, but the New Year's Eve doodle is always special. It connects people around the world. Whether you are in India or America, this doodle reminds everyone that no matter how the past year was, the coming tomorrow brings new hopes.

So, whether you are sitting in the office or travelling, just open Google once and become a part of this virtual party.

Published on:

31 Dec 2025 01:34 pm

English News / Technology / Google Doodle New Year 2026: 'Party Popper' Bursts on Clicking Google, Have You Seen This Way of Welcoming the New Year?

