Is ChatGPT Spying on You? Here's How to Protect Your Privacy

ChatGPT Privacy Settings in Hindi (Image: Gemini)
We all, these days, whether we seek advice from a friend or not, definitely ask ChatGPT. Whether it's writing an office email or finding a recipe for home, this AI chatbot has become a part of our lives. But wait a minute… have you ever thought about where the things you share so candidly with this chatbot are going?
The truth is, this machine friend is quite cunning. It listens to you, remembers your conversations, and quietly saves them to its servers. Now, a report by PCMag has also issued a warning. But there's no need to panic. If you exercise a little common sense, you can lock down your privacy.
Let's understand in simple terms how to keep yourself safe.
If you don't reveal your identity, what will it save? Previously, creating an account was necessary to use ChatGPT, but that's no longer the case. If you just need to ask a few minor questions, don't log in.
Go directly to the website and start chatting. When you talk as a guest, the company doesn't get your personal information. Your work will be done, and your identity will remain secret.
What do we all do out of laziness? We see 'Sign up with Google' and click it. This is where the mistake happens. When you link it to your Google or Apple account, you unknowingly link other information as well.
It's best to take a little time, use a separate email ID, and log in by creating a password. Why hand over your main digital key to someone else?
Suppose you need to ask a very personal question or search about a medical condition. You wouldn't want it to appear in your history. For this, ChatGPT has a fantastic button called Temporary Chat.
As soon as you turn it on, the screen's interface will change slightly (often turning dark). This means that whatever you talk about now will neither be saved in the history nor will the AI remember it. Conversation over, record over.
You'll be surprised to know that ChatGPT also remembers what you do for work, how many children you have, or what you like to eat. This is called the Memory feature. It sounds good that someone knows you so well, but it's dangerous for privacy.
Go to Settings, and you'll find a Personalization tab. In it, you'll see the Memory option; turn it OFF immediately. That's it, now it will forget your past conversations.
Sometimes, in conversation, we write our nickname, phone number, or city name in the chat. All of this gets saved. Within Settings, you'll find an option where you can see what data it has collected about you.
Go there and delete everything. Keep your profile completely clean. Remember, no company will take responsibility for your privacy on the internet; you have to take it yourself. Stay alert, stay safe.
