Google's 'Willow' Chip Outperforms Supercomputers, Running Algorithms 13,000 Times Faster

Google's 'Willow' chip has recently achieved something that has even surpassed supercomputers. How? Let's find out.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Google's Willow Chip beats Supercomputer (Photo - Patrika)

Google's parent company Alphabet is one of the world's largest tech companies. Google is also considered the king of the internet. Many of Google's services have a large number of users worldwide. However, despite this, the company does not shy away from its goal of growing further. Now, Google has taken a big step in the field of quantum computing by developing an algorithm that works 13,000 times faster than the world's fastest supercomputer.

Google's 'Willow' Chip's Marvel

The company's CEO Sundar Pichai shared information about Google's new chip 'Willow' on social media. He stated that in the field of quantum computing, the 'Willow' chip has achieved a breakthrough by achieving verifiable quantum advantage for the first time.

Quantum Echoes

Pichai explained that the company has named this algorithm 'Quantum Echoes'. The 'Willow' chip ran this algorithm 13,000 times faster than the best classical algorithm on one of the world's fastest supercomputers. This new algorithm can explain the interaction between atoms in molecules using nuclear magnetic resonance. This will pave the way for its potential use in drug discovery and material science in the future.

Major Success in Quantum Computing

The results from the testing of the 'Willow' chip are verifiable, meaning its outcomes can be replicated by other quantum computers or confirmed through experiments. This is a major success in quantum computing. This achievement is a significant step towards the first real-world application of quantum computing.

