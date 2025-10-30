Instagram Introduces New Feature: Users to Control Their Feed Content?

Instagram (Image: Patrika)
Instagram Testing Tune Your Algorithm Feature: Instagram continuously offers new features for its users. In this series, the company is testing a feature that will allow users to decide what they want to see and what they don't want to see in their Reels feed. The name of this upcoming feature is Tune Your Algorithm. Let's find out what this feature is and how it will work?
This new feature will give users the ability to adjust their Reels and Explore Feed according to their preferences. Users will be shown a list of topics here, from which they can choose what kind of content they like more. Similarly, they can also remove things they no longer want to see. This will make Instagram's algorithm work according to you, and your feed will become more personalised and interesting.
Step 1: Open the 'Tune Your Algorithm' section in the Instagram app.
Step 2: Here you will see a list of suggested topics.
Step 3: Select the topics you are interested in.
Step 4: Uncheck the topics you are not interested in.
Now Instagram will start showing Reels according to your preferences. Currently, this feature is only being tested in the Reels section. But in the coming months, Instagram plans to bring it to the Explore tab as well, so that the entire app can be personalised according to your preferences.
Instagram's Head, Adam Mosseri, announced this new feature on Threads. He stated that this update will give users a new and effective way to control the content they see on their feed. Mosseri also hinted that this feature might be added to the Threads app in the future.
Big NewsView All
Technology
Trending