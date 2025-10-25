Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

Instagram Users Get New Feature, Stories Will Now Be More Creative Than Before, Here’s How You Can Use New AI Feature

Instagram has introduced a new AI feature for its users. With the help of this feature, users will be able to make their stories more creative. Learn how users will be able to edit photos and videos just by giving text commands.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 25, 2025

Instagram New AI Feature

Instagram New AI Feature (Image: Pexels)

Instagram New AI Feature: Social media platform Instagram has introduced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature for its users. This new feature is designed to make users' Stories more creative. Now, users will be able to edit their photos and videos simply by giving text commands. This update is being gradually rolled out to all users. Let's find out all the details related to this feature and how you can use it.

How to Use Instagram's New AI Feature?

Meta has made a significant change to Instagram's Stories feature. With the new update, users will now find the option of AI tools within the Story edit menu. Previously, this feature was only available in the Meta AI chatbot. Now, whenever users post their Story, they can make changes to photos or videos by tapping on the paint or brush icon in the edit menu.

This feature will be particularly useful for those who want to make their Stories creative quickly and easily without the need for any editing app.

Get a New Look with ‘Restyle’ and Preset Effects

In this update, the company has also added a new feature called ‘Restyle’ and several preset effects. With their help, users can design their Stories with different themes and visual effects.

Meta states that this feature will work for both photos and videos. For example, users can ask AI to change hair colour, add a background to a photo, or remove an object. In videos, there will also be an option to add effects like snowfall, fire flames, or festive themes.

Special Effects Added for Festivals Too

To make this feature more interesting, the company has also included several festival-special effects. These include filters and effects related to festivals like Diwali, Christmas, and Halloween. This will allow users to decorate their Stories according to the seasonal or festive mood.

What Did the Company Say About Data Privacy?

With the new feature, Meta has clarified that users will have to accept the AI Terms of Service to use the AI tools. This means that when users utilise these tools, some media data (such as photos or videos) may be used by the company's systems to improve AI models.

The company has also stated that this data will be used solely for technical improvement and that users' privacy will be fully protected.

Users Will Get a New Editing Experience

The new AI update will help make Instagram more advanced and user-friendly. There will no longer be a need for a separate app; photos or videos can be edited with just a text command.

This feature will particularly benefit users who prefer to quickly edit their Stories and share them on social media.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

25 Oct 2025 05:59 pm

English News / Technology / Instagram Users Get New Feature, Stories Will Now Be More Creative Than Before, Here’s How You Can Use New AI Feature

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

AI Content Rules Updated, Preparing to Tighten Grip on Deepfakes: Know the Government's New Regulations

Artificial Intelligence
Technology

Is your dual or triple camera iPhone working properly? Here’s how to check

iPhone
Technology

Dating App Users Face Setback: Tea and TeaOnHer Dating Apps Removed from App Store Amidst Controversy

Dating App
Technology

Meta's Big Decision: Around 600 Jobs to Go in AI Unit

Meta
Technology

Google's 'Willow' Chip Outperforms Supercomputers, Running Algorithms 13,000 Times Faster

Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.