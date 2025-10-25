Instagram Users Get New Feature, Stories Will Now Be More Creative Than Before, Here’s How You Can Use New AI Feature

Instagram New AI Feature (Image: Pexels)
Instagram New AI Feature: Social media platform Instagram has introduced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature for its users. This new feature is designed to make users' Stories more creative. Now, users will be able to edit their photos and videos simply by giving text commands. This update is being gradually rolled out to all users. Let's find out all the details related to this feature and how you can use it.
Meta has made a significant change to Instagram's Stories feature. With the new update, users will now find the option of AI tools within the Story edit menu. Previously, this feature was only available in the Meta AI chatbot. Now, whenever users post their Story, they can make changes to photos or videos by tapping on the paint or brush icon in the edit menu.
This feature will be particularly useful for those who want to make their Stories creative quickly and easily without the need for any editing app.
In this update, the company has also added a new feature called ‘Restyle’ and several preset effects. With their help, users can design their Stories with different themes and visual effects.
Meta states that this feature will work for both photos and videos. For example, users can ask AI to change hair colour, add a background to a photo, or remove an object. In videos, there will also be an option to add effects like snowfall, fire flames, or festive themes.
To make this feature more interesting, the company has also included several festival-special effects. These include filters and effects related to festivals like Diwali, Christmas, and Halloween. This will allow users to decorate their Stories according to the seasonal or festive mood.
With the new feature, Meta has clarified that users will have to accept the AI Terms of Service to use the AI tools. This means that when users utilise these tools, some media data (such as photos or videos) may be used by the company's systems to improve AI models.
The company has also stated that this data will be used solely for technical improvement and that users' privacy will be fully protected.
The new AI update will help make Instagram more advanced and user-friendly. There will no longer be a need for a separate app; photos or videos can be edited with just a text command.
This feature will particularly benefit users who prefer to quickly edit their Stories and share them on social media.
Big NewsView All
Technology
Trending