7 August 2025,

Thursday

Technology

Instagram's New Repost Feature: Share Favourite Posts and Reels Directly to Your Feed

Instagram's new repost feature is now available to all users. This allows anyone to share public reels or posts directly to their feed. Learn how it works.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

Instagram Repost Feature
Instagram Repost Feature (Image: Instagram)

Instagram Repost Feature: Instagram has launched a new feature for its users, allowing them to easily repost any public reel or post to their feed. Previously, users could only share posts to their stories; now, they can directly share them to their profile and followers' feeds. Let's understand how this feature works and its benefits.

What is the Instagram Repost Feature?

With the Repost feature, Instagram users can now reshare any public post or reel on their profile. This post will also appear in your feed, just like your own posts. It will display the creator's name and a reposted tag to ensure proper credit.

How to Repost a Post or Reel?

Using this feature is very simple. Tap the repost icon (a symbol with two arrows) below any reel or post. You can then add a short caption or note if you wish. Then tap ‘Repost’, and the content will appear in your feed and your profile's ‘Reposts’ tab.

Benefits for Creators

This feature is particularly beneficial for content creators. When someone reposts their post, their username is displayed alongside it, and the content is directly linked to their profile. This allows them to reach a wider audience without any cost, potentially increasing their followers and reach.

Which Users Will Get This Feature?

This feature only works on posts from public accounts. Posts from private profiles cannot be reposted. Also, if a user does not want their posts to be reposted, they can disable this in their privacy settings.

This new feature makes Instagram more similar to apps like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, where users can easily share others' posts. This will increase interaction among users, allow good content to reach a wider audience, and benefit creators without incurring any costs.

Share the news:

Published on:

07 Aug 2025 05:03 pm

Technology / Instagram's New Repost Feature: Share Favourite Posts and Reels Directly to Your Feed
