Smart Move by Microsoft: Teams to Use Office Wi-Fi to Detect On-Site and Remote Workers

Microsoft Teams New Update (Image-Freepik)
Tech giant company Microsoft is introducing a new feature in its popular platform, Microsoft Teams, that will automatically track employees' office attendance. This system will connect to the company's Wi-Fi network to determine if an employee is present in the office or working from home. The company states that the aim is to make the 'hybrid work model' easier and more transparent, so that team members are clear about who is working from where. This update will be available for Windows and macOS users from December 2025.
According to Microsoft, if an employee connects to the company's internal Wi-Fi network, Teams will automatically set their location as 'Office'. Conversely, when the same person logs in from any other network, Teams will show them as 'Work from Home'. This way, any team will be able to easily know if their colleagues are in the office or working remotely. However, privacy concerns are also being raised regarding this feature, as it is related to employee location tracking.
Along with this new feature in Teams, Microsoft is also adding several AI and productivity tools. Recently, the company launched the 'Saved Message' feature, allowing users to save important chats or messages for easy access later. Additionally, in upcoming updates, users will be able to customise keyboard shortcuts, making access to frequently used tools or actions even faster. Microsoft is also making its AI assistant, Copilot, smarter within Teams. This feature will analyse meeting recordings, chats, and documents to generate instant summaries and insights.
Big NewsView All
Technology
Trending