OnePlus 15 to Launch in India, Know Date and Features

The OnePlus 15 will be launched in India on November 13, 2025, and online sales will also commence on the same day. Users will be able to purchase it from Amazon and OnePlus.com. This phone will be the first smartphone in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The company has stated that the Indian variant of the phone will run on OxygenOS 16, while in China, it will be launched with ColorOS 16.