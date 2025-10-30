Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

OnePlus 15 to Launch in India, Know Date and Features

OnePlus is going to launch it's new model. Know it's price, release date and features.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

OnePlus 15 India Launch Date Confirmed

OnePlus 15 (Image: OnePlus Website)

OnePlus 15 India Launch Date Confirmed: OnePlus has finally announced the launch date of its new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15. The company has confirmed on its official social media handles that the OnePlus 15 will be launched in India on November 13, 2025, at 7 PM. Immediately after the launch event, i.e., from 8 PM, sales of this phone will begin on Amazon and OnePlus's official website.

OnePlus 15 to Feature a Powerful Processor

The OnePlus 15 will be launched in India on November 13, 2025, and online sales will also commence on the same day. Users will be able to purchase it from Amazon and OnePlus.com. This phone will be the first smartphone in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The company has stated that the Indian variant of the phone will run on OxygenOS 16, while in China, it will be launched with ColorOS 16.

OnePlus has equipped the OnePlus 15 with its most powerful chipset to date, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which will make it extremely fast and smooth in terms of performance.

OnePlus 15 Display

Regarding the display, it will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO flat AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The phone also includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. Furthermore, the device will come with IP66 / IP68 / IP69 / IP69K ratings, meaning it will be completely protected against water and dust.

Camera and Battery Specifications

The OnePlus 15 will sport a 50MP triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera (with OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP front camera that also supports 4K video recording.

In terms of battery, the phone will house a substantial 7300mAh battery, supporting both 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. This means the phone will be fully charged in just a few minutes.

Price?

Information regarding the price of the OnePlus 15 will only be revealed after its launch. In China, its starting price has been set at 3,999 Yuan (approximately ₹49,500). Therefore, it is expected that its price in India may also be around ₹50,000.

Technology

