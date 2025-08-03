OpenAI Halts ChatGPT Sharing Feature After Google Search Leak

ChatGPT Share Feature: A recent incident involving ChatGPT users has caused quite a stir. Many were shocked to discover that their conversations with the chatbot were appearing in Google search results. Following the escalation of this issue, OpenAI swiftly took action and removed the feature responsible for this leak.
Some time ago, OpenAI launched a new experimental feature called ‘Make This Chat Discoverable’. Its purpose was to allow users to publicly share useful or interesting chats, enabling others to read them. The use of this feature was entirely at the user's discretion; no chat became public unless the user explicitly chose to share it.
Using this feature required users to follow two steps:
This means that no chat was automatically made public without the user's consent. However, some users inadvertently enabled this option, resulting in their chats appearing on Google.
Although safety measures were in place within the system, many users enabled this option without fully reading or understanding it. Consequently, their private conversations, including sensitive topics such as mental health, career issues, or personal experiences, became indexed on Google.
OpenAI's Chief Information Security Officer, Dane Stki, confirmed the removal of this feature via a post on X (formerly Twitter). He stated, ‘This feature was experimental, but it created the possibility of users inadvertently sharing sensitive information, so we have removed it.’
Dane also clarified that ChatGPT itself did not automatically publish anything. Only the chats of users who manually selected the share option appeared on Google.
OpenAI is now working with search engines to remove the chats already indexed from the internet. This process is expected to be completed soon.