7 August 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Technology

OpenAI Launches GPT-OSS: Advanced AI Now Free on Laptops

OpenAI has launched its GPT OSS model, which can be downloaded for free and run even on laptops or devices with limited storage space. Learn about its features, capabilities, and the benefits for developers.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

OpenAI GPT OSS
OpenAI GPT OSS (Image: Gemini)

OpenAI GPT OSS Launched: OpenAI has taken another significant step in the world of artificial intelligence by introducing the new GPT-OSS model. This model can be downloaded and run on a personal laptop by anyone, free of charge. It can also be customized to suit individual needs. This is why developers are increasingly turning towards open-source models. Let's understand this model in simple terms.

What is OpenAI GPT-OSS?

GPT-OSS is an artificial intelligence model that can generate text. OpenAI has specifically designed it to be cost-effective and accessible to a wider audience. This model comes in two versions. The first version, GPT-OSS-120b, is larger and requires an 80GB GPU. The second version, GPT-OSS-20b, is smaller and lighter, and can easily run on a laptop with just 16GB of GPU memory.

This Powerful AI Runs on Laptops and Mobiles

Previously, running advanced AI models required expensive servers or supercomputers. Now, with GPT-OSS, that same power is available on your laptop or mobile device. This model can easily perform tasks such as coding, web browsing, and operating AI agents.

Customisation Feature

GPT-OSS is launched under the Apache 2.0 license. This means that any developer can download, customize, and use it in their projects free of charge. It is available on platforms such as Hugging Face, Azure, AWS, and Databricks.

The Return of Open Models with Security

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman now believes that if security is properly addressed, such models can be released for everyone. He believes that this will benefit the world more than it will cause harm.

What can OpenAI GPT-OSS do?

OpenAI says that the GPT-OSS model has many useful features. It can provide intelligent responses, write and run code, browse the internet, and perform automated tasks. This model works seamlessly with OpenAI's existing APIs, allowing developers and companies to easily integrate it into their systems.

Big Advantage for Startups and Independent Developers

The advantage of models like GPT-OSS is that they provide a high-quality AI experience even at low cost. This is a golden opportunity for small developers and startups, as they no longer need to use expensive closed models.

Chris Cook, a senior researcher at OpenAI, says, 'Many people will be surprised to learn that a large number of developers are already using open models.'

Share the news:

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

07 Aug 2025 01:52 pm

English News / Technology / OpenAI Launches GPT-OSS: Advanced AI Now Free on Laptops
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.