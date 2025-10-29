Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

OpenAI to Give Indian Users One Year Free ChatGPT Go Subscription

OpenAI has also clarified that users who are already paid subscribers of ChatGPT Go will also be able to take advantage of this offer. Read the full news for details.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

ChatGPT Go Free India

ChatGPT Go Free India (Image: Pexels)

ChatGPT Go Free India: OpenAI, the company making waves in the world of artificial intelligence, has given a big gift to its users in India. The company has announced that its ChatGPT Go premium version will now be available for free in India for a full year. This means that if you use ChatGPT, you can now enjoy the benefits of its paid version for free.

What is the ChatGPT Go Premium Plan?

ChatGPT Go is OpenAI's premium subscription version that offers users more features compared to the standard ChatGPT. This plan includes a higher query limit, faster response times, and advanced features like image generation and file uploads. It was launched in India in August 2025, and its paid user base doubled in the first month itself. Now, the company is making it free for one year.

Benefit from the Free Subscription from This Date

OpenAI made this offer announcement ahead of its first Indian event, ‘DevDay Exchange’, which will be held in Bengaluru on November 4. The company stated that this offer is part of the event, which will celebrate its success in India. On this occasion, Indian users will be provided with ChatGPT Go free for one year.

According to company officials, this initiative has been launched with the aim of providing Indian developers, students, and professionals with a better and easier experience of AI technology.

ChatGPT Usage Growing Rapidly in India

The usage of ChatGPT has grown very rapidly in India. Today, millions of Indian students, developers, and professionals are using ChatGPT daily for tasks such as studies, coding, content creation, business, and training.

OpenAI's Vice President, Nick Turley, said, "We have received a tremendous response from users since the launch of ChatGPT Go in India. We are extremely excited by the creativity and adoption shown by Indian users. We want more and more people to experience ChatGPT Go and benefit from its advanced AI capabilities."

Offer Launched Under 'IndiaFirst' Strategy

OpenAI has stated that this offer is part of its ‘IndiaFirst’ policy, under which the company aims to make AI technology more accessible and impactful in India. This initiative is also in line with the goals of the Indian government's IndiaAI Mission, which focuses on promoting AI research, education, and innovation in the country.

These Users Will Also Benefit

OpenAI has also clarified that users who are already paid subscribers of ChatGPT Go will also be able to avail this offer. The company has announced that existing subscribers will be given an additional 12 months of free access, allowing them to use all the features of ChatGPT Go without any charge.

Updated on:

29 Oct 2025 11:41 am

Published on:

29 Oct 2025 11:40 am

English News / Technology / OpenAI to Give Indian Users One Year Free ChatGPT Go Subscription

