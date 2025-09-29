Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

Tech Experts’ Major Statement – ‘Changes in the Jobs Market Due to AI Are Certain’

What will be the impact of rapidly developing AI on the jobs market? Tech experts have shared their opinions on this matter.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

AI

AI (Photo: Patrika)

AI, or Artificial Intelligence, is developing rapidly. Something new is being seen in the world of AI almost every day. In such a situation, its utility is also increasing, due to which its use is rapidly increasing worldwide. Today AI is being used in many sectors, especially in jobs. AI is being used in different ways in different jobs. In such a situation, AI is bound to impact the job market in the coming times.

Changes in the Jobs Market Due to AI Are Certain

Tech experts also believe that changes in the job market due to AI are certain in the coming times. According to many tech experts, the way of working will change due to AI in the future, and many jobs will be affected.

Tasks Will Be Automated

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, says that by 2030, about 30-40% of tasks can be automated by AI. In this way, jobs related to these professions are bound to be affected. These include everyday tasks, data entry, customer service, or software development.

Every Sector Will Be Affected

Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart, recently warned at a conference that AI will affect every sector of the workforce. According to McMillon, AI will affect every job. However, the Walmart CEO also said that there is also a possibility that AI may not affect many jobs, which will be known only with time.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence

Tech news

world news

World News in Hindi

Updated on:

29 Sept 2025 01:51 pm

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 01:50 pm

English News / Technology / Tech Experts’ Major Statement – ‘Changes in the Jobs Market Due to AI Are Certain’

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

New WhatsApp ‘Nano Banana’ Tool Lets Users Generate Viral AI Images

Nano Banana Feature on Whatsapp
Gadgets

Apple's Major iOS 26 Update Arrives Today: Top Features and Installation Guide

iOS 26 Release Date and Time in India
Gadgets

UPI Payment Rules Changed: New Limits on Insurance, Loans, and More

UPI Payment Rules Changed
Gadgets

Download Aadhaar Card via WhatsApp

How to Get Aadhar Card on WhatsApp
Technology

Meta’s India Initiative: Hiring for Multilingual Chatbot Development

Meta Jobs India
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.