Tech Experts’ Major Statement – ‘Changes in the Jobs Market Due to AI Are Certain’

AI, or Artificial Intelligence, is developing rapidly. Something new is being seen in the world of AI almost every day. In such a situation, its utility is also increasing, due to which its use is rapidly increasing worldwide. Today AI is being used in many sectors, especially in jobs. AI is being used in different ways in different jobs. In such a situation, AI is bound to impact the job market in the coming times.
Tech experts also believe that changes in the job market due to AI are certain in the coming times. According to many tech experts, the way of working will change due to AI in the future, and many jobs will be affected.
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, says that by 2030, about 30-40% of tasks can be automated by AI. In this way, jobs related to these professions are bound to be affected. These include everyday tasks, data entry, customer service, or software development.
Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart, recently warned at a conference that AI will affect every sector of the workforce. According to McMillon, AI will affect every job. However, the Walmart CEO also said that there is also a possibility that AI may not affect many jobs, which will be known only with time.
