Text to Video: Create Videos from Photos with the New Grok Imagine Tool

Grok Imagine AI: xAI, the artificial intelligence company founded by the world's richest man, Elon Musk, has added a new feature to its popular tool, Grok Imagine AI. This tool was already making waves among users for its text-to-image and text-to-video capabilities, but the image-to-video feature is now gaining even more popularity.
Users can now transform any still image into an animated video using Grok Imagine AI. This process takes only a few seconds. Elon Musk himself shared a demo of this new feature on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showcasing how easily the feature works.
According to Musk's post, Grok Imagine now has an option that allows any user to convert a photo into a video by long-pressing on it. Users can also add animation, motion, and movement to their photos. This feature allows you to see a picture come to life.
The company states that these videos appear very realistic and smooth, and can be shared on social media. Users can also provide a short prompt before generating the video to guide the AI on how to animate the photo.
Elon Musk announced this new update on X through two separate posts. He wrote, "Users can now create videos from just an image, it's never been this easy."
Along with the posts, he also shared some sample videos demonstrating how a simple picture can be transformed into lively animation.
This feature works directly from the mobile app, meaning no extra software or computer is required. Simply select a photo, long-press, and the AI will animate it.
In recent months, the AI world has seen video generation features introduced by tools like OpenAI's Sora, Google's Veo, and Adobe Firefly. Now, Grok Imagine has further strengthened its presence in this race. xAI claims that their new feature is faster than all these tools, easier to use, and delivers more natural results.
xAI has announced that this feature will not be limited to premium users only. Free plan users will also be able to use it, although they will be allowed to generate a limited number of videos. Premium and Premium Plus subscribers will receive additional features such as advanced editing and high-quality export.
