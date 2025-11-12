Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

Text to Video: Create Videos from Photos with the New Grok Imagine Tool

Elon Musk's company xAI has added a new feature to Grok Imagine AI, allowing users to transform any photo into a short video through animation and motion. This feature is available to both free and premium users. Learn how you can create videos too.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

Grok Imagine AI

Grok Imagine AI: xAI, the artificial intelligence company founded by the world's richest man, Elon Musk, has added a new feature to its popular tool, Grok Imagine AI. This tool was already making waves among users for its text-to-image and text-to-video capabilities, but the image-to-video feature is now gaining even more popularity.

Users can now transform any still image into an animated video using Grok Imagine AI. This process takes only a few seconds. Elon Musk himself shared a demo of this new feature on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showcasing how easily the feature works.

Still Images to Become Videos

According to Musk's post, Grok Imagine now has an option that allows any user to convert a photo into a video by long-pressing on it. Users can also add animation, motion, and movement to their photos. This feature allows you to see a picture come to life.

The company states that these videos appear very realistic and smooth, and can be shared on social media. Users can also provide a short prompt before generating the video to guide the AI on how to animate the photo.

Elon Musk Shared the Feature Himself

Elon Musk announced this new update on X through two separate posts. He wrote, "Users can now create videos from just an image, it's never been this easy."

Along with the posts, he also shared some sample videos demonstrating how a simple picture can be transformed into lively animation.

This feature works directly from the mobile app, meaning no extra software or computer is required. Simply select a photo, long-press, and the AI will animate it.

Existing Tools

In recent months, the AI world has seen video generation features introduced by tools like OpenAI's Sora, Google's Veo, and Adobe Firefly. Now, Grok Imagine has further strengthened its presence in this race. xAI claims that their new feature is faster than all these tools, easier to use, and delivers more natural results.

Free Users Can Also Benefit

xAI has announced that this feature will not be limited to premium users only. Free plan users will also be able to use it, although they will be allowed to generate a limited number of videos. Premium and Premium Plus subscribers will receive additional features such as advanced editing and high-quality export.

How This New Feature Works

  • Users upload a still image to the Grok Imagine app or website.
  • Upon long-pressing the image or selecting the 'Animate' option, the AI will generate movement in the picture.
  • If the user wishes, they can provide a prompt to specify the desired video, such as showing wind blowing or a smiling face.
  • The tool will generate the video in a few seconds, which can then be downloaded or shared.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

12 Nov 2025 08:46 am

English News / Technology / Text to Video: Create Videos from Photos with the New Grok Imagine Tool

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

Planning to Buy New Geyser? Eight Essential Things to Know Before This

Technology

UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App, All These Tasks Can Now Be Done

UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App
Technology

AI Career Paths: Booming Demand for AI Engineers in the Market, Build Your Career with These Smart Courses

Artificial Intelligence Career Paths
Education News

Share Aadhaar Copy Without Showing Full Number, Essential for Your Security, Learn Easy Method

Technology

Starlink to Launch in India, Bringing High-Speed Internet to Villages

Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.