UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App, All These Tasks Can Now Be Done

UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched its new Aadhaar app. UIDAI announced the launch of this new app on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. It also stated that now every individual will be able to digitally save, share, and verify their Aadhaar card on their phone. The best part is that both Android and iOS users can download this app. Let's explore the special features of the new Aadhaar app and also learn how to set up the account.