UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App, All These Tasks Can Now Be Done

UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App (Image: UADI/X)
UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched its new Aadhaar app. UIDAI announced the launch of this new app on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. It also stated that now every individual will be able to digitally save, share, and verify their Aadhaar card on their phone. The best part is that both Android and iOS users can download this app. Let's explore the special features of the new Aadhaar app and also learn how to set up the account.
UIDAI's aim is to make Aadhaar even more accessible for every citizen. Previously, people often had to carry a physical copy of their Aadhaar card for identification, but now this hassle will be eliminated. Through this app, users can verify their identity digitally using QR code or face authentication. This means there will be no need to show the card for verification at any office, bank, or for government documents.
Family Aadhaar Management: Aadhaar cards of all family members can be stored in the same app.
The new Aadhaar app is not just a digital ID tool, but a new way to secure your identity. It gives you complete control over data sharing. UIDAI claims that high-security technologies like face recognition and QR-based authentication have been used in this app.
