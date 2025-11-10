Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App, All These Tasks Can Now Be Done

UIDAI has launched its new Aadhaar App. Now, 140 crore Indians will be able to use all Aadhaar-related services from their mobile phones. Learn about the account setup process and features.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App

UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App (Image: UADI/X)

UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched its new Aadhaar app. UIDAI announced the launch of this new app on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. It also stated that now every individual will be able to digitally save, share, and verify their Aadhaar card on their phone. The best part is that both Android and iOS users can download this app. Let's explore the special features of the new Aadhaar app and also learn how to set up the account.

Why was the new Aadhaar App launched?

UIDAI's aim is to make Aadhaar even more accessible for every citizen. Previously, people often had to carry a physical copy of their Aadhaar card for identification, but now this hassle will be eliminated. Through this app, users can verify their identity digitally using QR code or face authentication. This means there will be no need to show the card for verification at any office, bank, or for government documents.

How to set up the app

  • First, go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the 'Aadhaar App'.
  • Open the app and grant the necessary permissions.
  • Now, enter your Aadhaar number and accept the terms and conditions.
  • An OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar; enter it.
  • After this, perform face authentication and set a security PIN.
  • Your Aadhaar is now ready for use.

Special features available in the Aadhaar App

  • Indian citizens can now share their digital Aadhaar via QR code, eliminating the need for a physical card.
  • Custom Data Sharing: Users can decide which Aadhaar information to show to others and which not to.
  • Biometric Lock/Unlock: You can lock or unlock your biometric information directly from the app.
  • Usage History: You can view when and where your Aadhaar has been used within the app.

Family Aadhaar Management: Aadhaar cards of all family members can be stored in the same app.

Why is this app special?

The new Aadhaar app is not just a digital ID tool, but a new way to secure your identity. It gives you complete control over data sharing. UIDAI claims that high-security technologies like face recognition and QR-based authentication have been used in this app.

Published on:

10 Nov 2025 11:31 am

UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App, All These Tasks Can Now Be Done

