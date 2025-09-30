Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Technology

UPI New Rule Update: Users Take Note! This Rule is Changing as of October 1

NPCI Announces Closure of UPI P2P Collect Requests. Read the full story to know.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

UPI Payment Limit Increased

UPI Payment (Image: Freepik)

UPI New Rule Update: This news is very important for those people who use Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, or any other UPI app. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has made a change to the UPI rules. The P2P 'Collect Request', also known as a Pull Transaction, feature will now be discontinued. This means you will no longer be able to send a Collect request to someone to send you money. Let's understand what this is all about and why this step is being taken.

What is the new UPI rule?

NPCI has instructed all banks, payment apps, and UPI platforms to discontinue the P2P Collect Request system from October 1, 2025. This means that after October 1, 2025, no collect requests will be sent or received.
This change has been made to enhance user security and prevent online fraud.

Why is this change being made?

The P2P Collect Request feature was also used in fraudulent activities. Often, people would accept a request to send money, leading to their money being stolen. By discontinuing this feature, NPCI wants to ensure that users transfer money securely.

What needs to be done now?

  • If you used to send collect requests to someone, you will now have to send money directly (Push Transaction).
  • Payments via QR code, UPI ID, or bank account number will continue.
  • Keep your UPI apps and banking apps updated to work according to the new rules.
  • Never accept a collect request from an unknown person.

Points to note

  • Normal money sending and receiving will not be affected.
  • Banks and payment apps are making changes to their systems so that users can transact easily.
  • This step has been taken for your security and to prevent online fraud.

