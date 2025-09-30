UPI New Rule Update: Users Take Note! This Rule is Changing as of October 1

UPI New Rule Update: This news is very important for those people who use Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, or any other UPI app. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has made a change to the UPI rules. The P2P 'Collect Request', also known as a Pull Transaction, feature will now be discontinued. This means you will no longer be able to send a Collect request to someone to send you money. Let's understand what this is all about and why this step is being taken.