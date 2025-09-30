UPI New Rule Update: Users Take Note! This Rule is Changing as of October 1

UPI Payment (Image: Freepik)
UPI New Rule Update: This news is very important for those people who use Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, or any other UPI app. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has made a change to the UPI rules. The P2P 'Collect Request', also known as a Pull Transaction, feature will now be discontinued. This means you will no longer be able to send a Collect request to someone to send you money. Let's understand what this is all about and why this step is being taken.
NPCI has instructed all banks, payment apps, and UPI platforms to discontinue the P2P Collect Request system from October 1, 2025. This means that after October 1, 2025, no collect requests will be sent or received.
This change has been made to enhance user security and prevent online fraud.
The P2P Collect Request feature was also used in fraudulent activities. Often, people would accept a request to send money, leading to their money being stolen. By discontinuing this feature, NPCI wants to ensure that users transfer money securely.
