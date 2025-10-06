WhatsApp Username Feature to Enhance Privacy and Eliminate Need for Phone Numbers

WhatsApp Username Feature Coming Soon (Image: Pexels)
WhatsApp Username: A major update is coming for WhatsApp users. The feature that users have been waiting for for a long time is finally coming. Until now, a WhatsApp account was only linked to your phone number, but now Meta is going to change that. The new feature will allow users to set a username, which will increase privacy and reduce the need for a phone number.
Now, users will be able to reserve a handle or username for themselves in WhatsApp. You can choose your preferred username by going to the app's settings. Once reserved, no other user will be able to use it. This feature is already available on apps like Signal, Telegram, and iMessage. In these apps, people can connect via username or email, which improves privacy.
Until now, only a phone number was used to create an account on WhatsApp. This is an easy method and helps in finding people easily. However, it poses a privacy risk. People you don't know can gain access to your number. Additionally, if the phone number had to be changed, transferring the account became problematic. With the introduction of the username feature, people will be able to use their account without changing their phone number.
Meta has already released the option to reserve handles. When the feature rolls out, users will be able to easily set their username. This will strengthen privacy on WhatsApp and make managing accounts easier.
This feature is truly going to be a game-changer for WhatsApp users. Now, people will be able to connect with each other securely without sharing their phone numbers.
