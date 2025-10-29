Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

WhatsApp Users to Soon Get New Feature, Can Add Cover Photo to Profile

According to tech website WABetaInfo, this feature has been seen on the WhatsApp beta version 2.25.32.2 for Android. However, it has only been rolled out to a few testers for now.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

WhatsApp Cover Photo

WhatsApp Cover Photo (Image: Pexels)

WhatsApp Cover Photo: Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is preparing to bring a new interesting feature for its users. Soon, users may get the opportunity to set a cover photo on their WhatsApp profile as well. This feature will be exactly like the one on Facebook or LinkedIn.

Until now, this facility was limited to WhatsApp Business accounts, but now the company is working to make it available for all users. After this update, users will be able to customise their profiles even more.

Users Will Be Able to Choose Their Own Cover Photo

According to reports, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to upload any photo as a cover image by going into their profile settings. This photo will be visible in the upper part of your profile, just like on a Facebook profile.

According to some leaked beta information, a new privacy setting will also be added to the app with this feature. Through this, users will be able to decide who can see their cover photo. It will have the same three options available for status or profile photos: Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody.

If you choose Everyone, your cover photo will be visible to every WhatsApp user, even if they are not in your contact list. On selecting My Contacts, only saved numbers will be able to see the photo, and by selecting Nobody, your cover photo will remain hidden from everyone.

Feature Currently in Development Stage

According to tech website WABetaInfo, this feature has been seen on the WhatsApp beta version 2.25.32.2 for Android. However, it has currently been rolled out only to a few testers and is not accessible at the moment.

The company is keeping it in the testing phase, gradually gathering feedback, after which it may become available to all users in a future update.

When Will This Feature Arrive?

Users are already showing enthusiasm for the cover photo feature. If the option to set a background image on WhatsApp profiles becomes available, similar to social media profiles, users will be able to showcase their identity and preferences in a better way.

It will be interesting to see when the company releases this update. But one thing is certain: this move by WhatsApp will make the app more personal and attractive.

WhatsApp Users to Soon Get New Feature, Can Add Cover Photo to Profile

Technology

