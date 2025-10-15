'X' Launches New Draft Sync Feature, Continue Drafts Started on Mobile on Web, Know Latest Update

X (twitter): Image-Freepik)
An important update has come regarding the social media site 'X' (formerly Twitter). 'X' has finally fulfilled a long-standing demand of its users. The company has launched a new feature called "Draft Sync," which will allow users to access and edit drafts created on their mobile devices on the web browser as well. The Head of Product at 'X' announced this feature by posting on the platform, "Drafts written on the X app will now be there when you log in on the web." This means that if a user starts writing a tweet on their phone and leaves it incomplete, they can later log in on their computer and continue with the same draft.
This update is currently available only on iOS and web versions. Android users will have to wait a little longer for this. According to media reports, the company is currently working on a new design for its Android app, and this feature will be rolled out along with it. It is expected to reach all Android devices by the end of 2025.
Currently, the Draft Sync feature has some limitations. It only works for text drafts at the moment, meaning drafts with photos or videos will not sync. Also, as the feature has just been launched, some bugs or technical issues may arise. However, the 'X' team is also working on adding media sync support in the future, which will provide a consistent experience across iOS, Android, and Web.
