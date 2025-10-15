'X' Launches New Draft Sync Feature, Continue Drafts Started on Mobile on Web, Know Latest Update

An important update has come regarding the social media site 'X' (formerly Twitter). 'X' has finally fulfilled a long-standing demand of its users. The company has launched a new feature called "Draft Sync," which will allow users to access and edit drafts created on their mobile devices on the web browser as well. The Head of Product at 'X' announced this feature by posting on the platform, "Drafts written on the X app will now be there when you log in on the web." This means that if a user starts writing a tweet on their phone and leaves it incomplete, they can later log in on their computer and continue with the same draft.