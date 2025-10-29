Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

YouTube ‘Ghost Network’: Avoid Clicking Tutorial Video Links, Could Be Robbed in Minutes

The report states that over 3,000 videos have so far been found linked to this network, and each video is targeting a specific user.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

YouTube, YouTube gift goal feature, youtube channel, how to create youtube channel, how to earn from youtube,

YouTube Ghost Network (Image: Patrika)

YouTube Ghost Network: In today's world, everyone uses YouTube. People turn to it to enhance their skills, for entertainment, or for other purposes. However, you now need to be cautious while using YouTube, as a small mistake could empty both your data and your bank account. Cyber security experts have recently uncovered a dangerous malware network on YouTube, named the 'YouTube Ghost Network'. This network was distributing stealthy software onto people's systems through fake tutorial videos. During this process, users wouldn't even realise that malware had been installed on their systems. Let's delve into the details of this in this article so you can protect yourself from this cyber fraud.

How These Videos Trap Users

According to reports, this network includes thousands of videos that appear completely normal. Most videos claim to offer free or cracked versions of Photoshop, Microsoft Office, or other expensive software.

Initially, the videos seem like honest tutorials, showing step-by-step methods. However, at the end, a Google Drive or Dropbox link is provided. This is where the real trick begins.

The file downloaded from the link is password-protected. The password is provided in the comments or video description, and users enter it to open the file. This is precisely when the malware infiltrates the computer.

What Does This Virus Steal?

As soon as the infected file is opened on your system, it begins stealing sensitive data such as passwords, cookies, crypto wallet data, and company login credentials. According to a report by security firm Check Point, the two main viruses used in this network are named Rhadamanthys and Lumma.

These viruses are so advanced that they can bypass security measures like two-step verification. This means that users' data can reach cybercriminals without them even realising it.

Can They Be Easily Eliminated?

Eliminating the YouTube Ghost Network easily is a challenging task. If a channel is reported or banned, cybercriminals quickly create a new channel and re-upload the same videos. Many of these channels operate on compromised, legitimate YouTube accounts, making them appear genuine to users.

The report indicates that over 3,000 videos have been found linked to this network so far, with each video targeting unsuspecting users.

How Can You Protect Yourself?

  • To protect yourself from these cybercriminals, you can take a few simple steps.
  • For instance, never download free or cracked software, no matter how trustworthy the video may seem.
  • Immediately stop watching videos that advise disabling your antivirus.
  • Always download from official websites or verified app stores.
  • If you accidentally download a suspicious file, disconnect your internet connection, scan your system, and have it examined by a security expert. Afterwards, change all your passwords and re-enable 2FA.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

29 Oct 2025 01:28 pm

English News / Technology / YouTube ‘Ghost Network’: Avoid Clicking Tutorial Video Links, Could Be Robbed in Minutes

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

OpenAI to Give Indian Users One Year Free ChatGPT Go Subscription

ChatGPT Go Free India
Technology

WhatsApp Users to Soon Get New Feature, Can Add Cover Photo to Profile

WhatsApp Cover Photo
Technology

Elon Musk’s New Grokipedia, Know its special features and Steps to Use

Technology

Lava Shark 2 4G Smartphone Launched in India for ₹6,999, Know Features and Specifications

Lava Shark 2 4G Smartphone Launched
Technology

Smart Move by Microsoft: Teams to Use Office Wi-Fi to Detect On-Site and Remote Workers

Microsoft Teams
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.