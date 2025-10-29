YouTube ‘Ghost Network’: Avoid Clicking Tutorial Video Links, Could Be Robbed in Minutes

YouTube Ghost Network: In today's world, everyone uses YouTube. People turn to it to enhance their skills, for entertainment, or for other purposes. However, you now need to be cautious while using YouTube, as a small mistake could empty both your data and your bank account. Cyber security experts have recently uncovered a dangerous malware network on YouTube, named the 'YouTube Ghost Network'. This network was distributing stealthy software onto people's systems through fake tutorial videos. During this process, users wouldn't even realise that malware had been installed on their systems. Let's delve into the details of this in this article so you can protect yourself from this cyber fraud.