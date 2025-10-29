YouTube ‘Ghost Network’: Avoid Clicking Tutorial Video Links, Could Be Robbed in Minutes

YouTube Ghost Network (Image: Patrika)
YouTube Ghost Network: In today's world, everyone uses YouTube. People turn to it to enhance their skills, for entertainment, or for other purposes. However, you now need to be cautious while using YouTube, as a small mistake could empty both your data and your bank account. Cyber security experts have recently uncovered a dangerous malware network on YouTube, named the 'YouTube Ghost Network'. This network was distributing stealthy software onto people's systems through fake tutorial videos. During this process, users wouldn't even realise that malware had been installed on their systems. Let's delve into the details of this in this article so you can protect yourself from this cyber fraud.
According to reports, this network includes thousands of videos that appear completely normal. Most videos claim to offer free or cracked versions of Photoshop, Microsoft Office, or other expensive software.
Initially, the videos seem like honest tutorials, showing step-by-step methods. However, at the end, a Google Drive or Dropbox link is provided. This is where the real trick begins.
The file downloaded from the link is password-protected. The password is provided in the comments or video description, and users enter it to open the file. This is precisely when the malware infiltrates the computer.
As soon as the infected file is opened on your system, it begins stealing sensitive data such as passwords, cookies, crypto wallet data, and company login credentials. According to a report by security firm Check Point, the two main viruses used in this network are named Rhadamanthys and Lumma.
These viruses are so advanced that they can bypass security measures like two-step verification. This means that users' data can reach cybercriminals without them even realising it.
Eliminating the YouTube Ghost Network easily is a challenging task. If a channel is reported or banned, cybercriminals quickly create a new channel and re-upload the same videos. Many of these channels operate on compromised, legitimate YouTube accounts, making them appear genuine to users.
The report indicates that over 3,000 videos have been found linked to this network so far, with each video targeting unsuspecting users.
