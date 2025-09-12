Can't Sleep? How Long Should It Take to Fall Asleep?

In today's fast-paced life, getting a good night's sleep has become a challenge for many. People often lie in bed for hours, tossing and turning, yet unable to fall asleep. This could indicate a problem with your sleep habits. Let's find out how long it should take to fall asleep.
It is generally believed that one should fall asleep within 10 to 20 minutes of lying down. If it takes longer, say more than 30 minutes, it could indicate that your sleep habits are not correct, or that you may have problems such as stress, irregular routines, excessive caffeine consumption, or mental health issues. Falling asleep quickly means your body and mind are fully prepared for rest. Therefore, measures such as going to bed at a regular time every day, eating light meals, and reducing screen time can improve your sleep.
If you wake up frequently at night to use the toilet or stay awake for extended periods, this is a sign of disrupted sleep. Waking up once or twice is sometimes considered normal, but if it becomes a habit, pay attention.
If it takes you more than 30 minutes to fall asleep after lying in bed, or if you constantly toss and turn, this is also a sign that you may have sleep problems. You may not be aware of it yourself, but your partner might be able to tell.
The stresses of the day, future anxieties, or work worries can keep you awake and hinder your ability to fall asleep. Stress increases the level of a hormone called cortisol in the body, which causes sleep problems.
If you experience irritability, sadness, or anxiety throughout the day, this could also be a sign of poor sleep. Lack of proper sleep prevents essential parts of the brain from functioning correctly, affecting your mood.
If you find it difficult to concentrate on work or struggle with even small tasks, this is a sign of insufficient sleep. Proper sleep is essential for maintaining mental acuity.
Do you still feel tired and sluggish even after waking up in the morning? This indicates that your sleep is incomplete. Persistent fatigue suggests a disrupted sleep cycle.
Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Spend some time in the sun in the morning to get natural light. Keep your bedroom dark and cool. Identify and try to resolve the causes of your stress. Engage in light activities before bed, such as meditation. Avoid heavy meals and caffeine late at night. Get moderate exercise during the day.