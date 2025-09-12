Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Lifestyle News

Can't Sleep? How Long Should It Take to Fall Asleep?

Good Sleep Time: Find out how long it should take to fall asleep and what to do if it takes a long time. Understand the causes and remedies for better sleep with simple tips.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 12, 2025

How to Improve Your Sleep Habits?

In today's fast-paced life, getting a good night's sleep has become a challenge for many. People often lie in bed for hours, tossing and turning, yet unable to fall asleep. This could indicate a problem with your sleep habits. Let's find out how long it should take to fall asleep.

It is generally believed that one should fall asleep within 10 to 20 minutes of lying down. If it takes longer, say more than 30 minutes, it could indicate that your sleep habits are not correct, or that you may have problems such as stress, irregular routines, excessive caffeine consumption, or mental health issues. Falling asleep quickly means your body and mind are fully prepared for rest. Therefore, measures such as going to bed at a regular time every day, eating light meals, and reducing screen time can improve your sleep.

Waking Up Frequently at Night

If you wake up frequently at night to use the toilet or stay awake for extended periods, this is a sign of disrupted sleep. Waking up once or twice is sometimes considered normal, but if it becomes a habit, pay attention.

Feeling Restless

If it takes you more than 30 minutes to fall asleep after lying in bed, or if you constantly toss and turn, this is also a sign that you may have sleep problems. You may not be aware of it yourself, but your partner might be able to tell.

Racing Thoughts

The stresses of the day, future anxieties, or work worries can keep you awake and hinder your ability to fall asleep. Stress increases the level of a hormone called cortisol in the body, which causes sleep problems.

Mood Swings

If you experience irritability, sadness, or anxiety throughout the day, this could also be a sign of poor sleep. Lack of proper sleep prevents essential parts of the brain from functioning correctly, affecting your mood.

Difficulty Concentrating

If you find it difficult to concentrate on work or struggle with even small tasks, this is a sign of insufficient sleep. Proper sleep is essential for maintaining mental acuity.

Feeling Tired Throughout the Day

Do you still feel tired and sluggish even after waking up in the morning? This indicates that your sleep is incomplete. Persistent fatigue suggests a disrupted sleep cycle.

How to Improve Your Sleep Habits?

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Spend some time in the sun in the morning to get natural light. Keep your bedroom dark and cool. Identify and try to resolve the causes of your stress. Engage in light activities before bed, such as meditation. Avoid heavy meals and caffeine late at night. Get moderate exercise during the day.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Healthy Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Published on:

12 Sept 2025 03:52 pm

English News / Lifestyle News / Can't Sleep? How Long Should It Take to Fall Asleep?
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.