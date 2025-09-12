Can't Sleep? How Long Should It Take to Fall Asleep?

It is generally believed that one should fall asleep within 10 to 20 minutes of lying down. If it takes longer, say more than 30 minutes, it could indicate that your sleep habits are not correct, or that you may have problems such as stress, irregular routines, excessive caffeine consumption, or mental health issues. Falling asleep quickly means your body and mind are fully prepared for rest. Therefore, measures such as going to bed at a regular time every day, eating light meals, and reducing screen time can improve your sleep.