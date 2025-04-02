scriptNational Walking Day 2025: Daily Walks More Important Than Gym Workouts | Latest News | Patrika News
Lifestyle News

National Walking Day 2025: Daily Walks More Important Than Gym Workouts

Walking vs gym workouts: Did you know that your daily walk offers benefits that gym workouts can’t? National Walking Day is observed to remind us how essential, effective, and often overlooked this exercise is.

BharatApr 02, 2025 / 01:08 pm

Patrika Desk

Benefits of daily walking

Benefits of daily walking

Benefits of daily walking: National Walking Day is observed every year on the first Wednesday of April. This day serves as a reminder of how important, powerful, and often underestimated walking is as an exercise. While high-intensity gym workouts, strength training, and cardio sessions are important in their own right, they can never fully compensate for the benefits of walking. Walking is a natural, low-impact exercise beneficial for overall health. Let’s explore why you should include daily walks in your routine alongside gym workouts.

1. Walking Activates the Body Differently

Gym workouts like weightlifting and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) increase strength and endurance by targeting specific muscles. However, walking is a full-body exercise that improves joint mobility and movement patterns throughout the body.
Walking lubricates joints and reduces stiffness.

It improves blood circulation, aiding in the body’s recovery.

Compared to higher-intensity gym exercises, it puts less stress on the body and is suitable for people of all ages.

2. Unique Benefits of Walking for Heart Health

Both gym workouts and walking benefit heart health, but walking offers some unique advantages.

According to the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, a 30-minute brisk walk daily can reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 19%.
Unlike intense exercise, walking increases heart rate in a balanced way without excessive stress.

Walking in nature provides fresh air and varied terrain, offering additional benefits to the heart and lungs.

3. Mental Health: Walking vs. Gym Workouts

While gym workouts improve mood by releasing endorphins, walking offers even greater mental health benefits.

A report in the Journal of Environmental Psychology indicates that walking in nature helps reduce stress, anxiety, and depression.
Strolling in green spaces improves mental clarity and emotional balance.

Unlike high-intensity workouts, walking allows for reflection, contemplation, and a sense of mental peace.

4. Promotes Longevity and Weight Management

If you’re trying to lose weight, gym workouts might be ideal, but walking aids long-term weight management.
According to Harvard Medical School, an hour of walking burns 210-360 calories, depending on your pace and weight.

A study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine shows that regular walkers have a 20-30% lower risk of premature death.
It reduces inflammation, improves metabolism, and lowers the risk of several chronic diseases.

5. Improves Digestion and Sleep

Walking after meals aids digestion and regulates blood sugar levels.

A study published in the Diabetes Care Journal shows that a mere 10-15-minute walk after meals is highly effective in controlling blood sugar spikes.
Regular walking improves deep sleep cycles and reduces symptoms of insomnia.

Unlike intense workouts, which can sometimes disrupt sleep, walking helps calm the body and promote better sleep.

6. Walking: The Easiest and Most Sustainable Exercise

Gym workouts require expensive equipment, membership fees, and dedicated time, but walking is the easiest and most accessible exercise.
It can be done anytime, anywhere.

It’s a natural and low-impact exercise beneficial for people of all ages and fitness levels.

It helps maintain body mobility and daily activity.

While gym workouts help build strength and burn calories, they cannot match the overall benefits of walking. Walking is an exercise that not only improves physical health but also promotes mental peace, heart health, digestion, and longevity. Therefore, whether or not you go to the gym, make your daily walk an essential part of your routine and reap its countless benefits.

News / Lifestyle News / National Walking Day 2025: Daily Walks More Important Than Gym Workouts

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

newsupdate

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

in 14 minutes

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

Special

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

in 5 minutes

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

Special

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

17 hours ago

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

Sports

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

in 4 hours

Latest Lifestyle News

Night-Time Screen Use: Study Links 50 Minutes of Weekly Sleep Loss to Pre-Sleep Phone Scrolling

Lifestyle News

Night-Time Screen Use: Study Links 50 Minutes of Weekly Sleep Loss to Pre-Sleep Phone Scrolling

4 days ago

Cricketers' Egg-cellent Diets: From Rohit Sharma to 24-Egg-a-Day Bowler

Diet Fitness

Cricketers' Egg-cellent Diets: From Rohit Sharma to 24-Egg-a-Day Bowler

6 days ago

Is Walking 10,000 Steps Daily Necessary? The Truth Revealed

Health

Is Walking 10,000 Steps Daily Necessary? The Truth Revealed

3 weeks ago

Bhopal AIIMS: Doctors remove live one-inch worm from man’s eye in rare surgery!

Lifestyle News

Bhopal AIIMS: Doctors remove live one-inch worm from man’s eye in rare surgery!

1 month ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.