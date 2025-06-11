WHO Urges Indians to Reduce Salt Intake to Prevent Heart Attacks

This amount is more than double the recommendation from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Institute of Nutrition, which advise consuming less than 5 grams (approximately one teaspoon) of salt daily. What are the harms of consuming too much salt? (WHO salt intake recommendation) Excessive salt intake (Salt Intake) increases the risk of high blood pressure (Hypertension), which can lead to heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems. Worryingly, approximately 175,000 deaths in India each year are attributed to excessive salt consumption, as it exacerbates high blood pressure.

Habit of consuming excessive salt; home-cooked food is also a reason 80% of the salt we consume (Salt Intake) comes from home-cooked meals or added salt. Everyday items like pickles, papad, chutney, salads, and buttermilk significantly increase the salt content in our diet. The remaining salt comes from restaurant food, street food, and packaged snacks or ready-to-eat items.

Some misconceptions about salt There are some common misconceptions about salt. Pink salt, rock salt, and sea salt contain as much sodium as regular white salt. The difference in minerals is negligible because we consume them in such small quantities that they offer no significant benefit. Using iodised salt is crucial for good health.

Salt’s threat to life: Excessive salt consumption leads to high blood pressure, resulting in approximately 175,000 deaths in India annually. Millions suffer from high blood pressure: High blood pressure, a major cause of heart disease, affects 220 million people in India.

The same situation worldwide: Globally, 2.6 million deaths occur annually due to heart disease, with more than half attributed to high blood pressure. Increasing risk in children: Approximately 70 million adolescents (youth) in India live with high blood pressure. They have a seven times higher risk of developing high blood pressure in adulthood.

Benefits of reducing salt: Reducing salt intake can prevent and control high blood pressure. This also reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Small reduction, big benefits: If India reduces daily salt consumption by just 3 grams, the risk of heart attacks could decrease by 4.6%, total deaths by 4.9%, and stroke risk by 6.5%.