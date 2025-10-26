Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Lifestyle News

Why Do Most Jeans Have Golden-Orange Stitching? The Story Behind It Is Fascinating

Every pair of jeans has one thing in common: its golden (yellow-orange) stitching. Have you ever wondered why this particular colour is used in every pair of jeans?

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 26, 2025

Denim Jeans

Denim Jeans (Image-Freepik)

Wearing jeans is a classy fashion statement for today's youth. In current times, young people prefer to wear jeans the most. Jeans are mostly black and blue in colour. Blue, black, ripped, or high-waisted jeans have become a part of the daily lives of young people. But if you look closely, every pair of jeans has one thing in common: its golden (yellow-orange) stitching. Have you ever wondered why this particular colour is used in every pair of jeans?

What is the History?

This story begins in 19th-century America, when jeans were not a fashion item but a necessity for labourers. During that era, gold miners, railway workers, and cowboys needed clothes that could withstand hard work. To meet this need, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis patented the first denim pants with rivets in 1873. The choice of yellow-orange thread at that time was not based on fashion trends but on practical reasons. This colour matched the copper rivets (metal pieces attached to the corners of pockets) and gave the jeans a strong and uniform look. Additionally, this thread was clearly visible on the dark blue indigo fabric, making it easier for tailors to stitch.

The Journey from Workwear to Fashion

When jeans moved from American mine workers to the Hollywood stage, the golden stitching came along with them. In the 1950s, stars like James Dean and Marlon Brando made jeans a symbol of rebellion and freedom. This stitching then became a symbol of "coolness" rather than hard work. In India, the journey of jeans began as a foreign trend, but it is now an essential part of every generation's wardrobe.

The Expanding Scope of Denim Jeans

Today, as the fashion industry moves towards becoming "sustainable," denim is returning to its old form. Handmade, durable, and thoughtfully crafted. In countries like India and Japan, many brands are now using yellow threads made from natural dyes. Sometimes from turmeric, and sometimes from plant-based colours. This not only reduces pollution but also gives each pair of jeans a unique, deepening golden hue. In many places, hand stitching is making a comeback. It is noteworthy that a decision about a single colour, made 150 years ago, still prevails in the fashion world today. Although designers are now experimenting with new stitching styles and colours, the identity of denim still lies in those golden-yellow lines.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

26 Oct 2025 03:36 pm

English News / Lifestyle News / Why Do Most Jeans Have Golden-Orange Stitching? The Story Behind It Is Fascinating

Big News

View All

Lifestyle News

Trending

Health

Ice Cream For Diabetics: How to Enjoy Ice Cream with Diabetes? Know Smart Tips to Eat Without Raising Sugar

Diabetic Ice Cream Choices,Ice Cream For Diabetics,
Health

Bigg Boss 19 Relationship Tips: Red Flag or Reality Check? Tanya Mittal Wants Her ‘Ex’, Baseer Ali Seeks a ‘Toxic’ Partner

Lifestyle News

Milk Myths Busted: The Truth About Low-Fat, Plant-Based, and Lactose-Free Milk

The aroma of milk will resonate in schools: 8.5 million kilograms of milk powder will provide nutritious milk to children.
Health

Diwali Air Pollution: Feeling Suffocated by Diwali Pollution? Learn Simple Ways to Relieve Your Lungs

pollution
Health

Fashion's Fallout: Carrying Bags on One Shoulder May Increase Arthritis Risk

Arthritis, Health, Lifestyle, Shoulder arthritis, carrying bag, shoulder,
Lifestyle News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.