Why Do Most Jeans Have Golden-Orange Stitching? The Story Behind It Is Fascinating

Today, as the fashion industry moves towards becoming "sustainable," denim is returning to its old form. Handmade, durable, and thoughtfully crafted. In countries like India and Japan, many brands are now using yellow threads made from natural dyes. Sometimes from turmeric, and sometimes from plant-based colours. This not only reduces pollution but also gives each pair of jeans a unique, deepening golden hue. In many places, hand stitching is making a comeback. It is noteworthy that a decision about a single colour, made 150 years ago, still prevails in the fashion world today. Although designers are now experimenting with new stitching styles and colours, the identity of denim still lies in those golden-yellow lines.