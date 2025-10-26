Why Do Most Jeans Have Golden-Orange Stitching? The Story Behind It Is Fascinating

Denim Jeans (Image-Freepik)
Wearing jeans is a classy fashion statement for today's youth. In current times, young people prefer to wear jeans the most. Jeans are mostly black and blue in colour. Blue, black, ripped, or high-waisted jeans have become a part of the daily lives of young people. But if you look closely, every pair of jeans has one thing in common: its golden (yellow-orange) stitching. Have you ever wondered why this particular colour is used in every pair of jeans?
This story begins in 19th-century America, when jeans were not a fashion item but a necessity for labourers. During that era, gold miners, railway workers, and cowboys needed clothes that could withstand hard work. To meet this need, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis patented the first denim pants with rivets in 1873. The choice of yellow-orange thread at that time was not based on fashion trends but on practical reasons. This colour matched the copper rivets (metal pieces attached to the corners of pockets) and gave the jeans a strong and uniform look. Additionally, this thread was clearly visible on the dark blue indigo fabric, making it easier for tailors to stitch.
When jeans moved from American mine workers to the Hollywood stage, the golden stitching came along with them. In the 1950s, stars like James Dean and Marlon Brando made jeans a symbol of rebellion and freedom. This stitching then became a symbol of "coolness" rather than hard work. In India, the journey of jeans began as a foreign trend, but it is now an essential part of every generation's wardrobe.
Today, as the fashion industry moves towards becoming "sustainable," denim is returning to its old form. Handmade, durable, and thoughtfully crafted. In countries like India and Japan, many brands are now using yellow threads made from natural dyes. Sometimes from turmeric, and sometimes from plant-based colours. This not only reduces pollution but also gives each pair of jeans a unique, deepening golden hue. In many places, hand stitching is making a comeback. It is noteworthy that a decision about a single colour, made 150 years ago, still prevails in the fashion world today. Although designers are now experimenting with new stitching styles and colours, the identity of denim still lies in those golden-yellow lines.
