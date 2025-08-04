Raksha Bandhan: Yogi government’s gift to sisters, women to get free travel in roadways and city buses for three days

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has announced a significant gift for the state's women ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that women will receive free travel on UP Roadways (UPSRTC) and urban bus services from 6 am on August 8th to 12 am on August 10th. This facility will be available across Uttar Pradesh for three days.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made this announcement during a crucial meeting at his official residence. This free travel facility for women has been provided with Raksha Bandhan in mind, enabling them to meet their brothers and celebrate the festival joyfully.
It is noteworthy that this is not the first time the Yogi government has offered this gift to women on Raksha Bandhan. A similar facility was provided last year, and it is being repeated this year. This initiative has been undertaken with a focus on women's safety and convenience.
Along with the announcement of the free bus service, the Chief Minister also gave necessary instructions to officials regarding the upcoming Janmashtami festival. He explicitly stated that arrangements for cleanliness, security, and crowd control must be strictly ensured during the festival. Instructions were also given to strengthen arrangements in view of the increasing crowds at temples.
The meeting also discussed the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, drone operations, law and order, and issues related to the Basic Education Department. The Chief Minister instructed officials to avoid any negligence and work with better coordination at every level.
CM Yogi had recently raised this issue in a review meeting of Jhansi and Chitrakoot divisions, highlighting dissatisfaction among MPs and MLAs with officials in their respective areas. Many public representatives complained that they had to make repeated efforts for development work but were not receiving the expected cooperation. On this issue, the Chief Minister took a firm stance, emphasising better coordination between officials and public representatives.
This initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government is not merely a convenient travel service; it is also a strong step towards women's empowerment. The government aims to enable women to reach their destinations independently and safely.