UP Power Consumers to Face Price Hike

Uttar Pradesh residents to bear the brunt of increased production costs The ‘Multi Year Tariff Regulation 2025’ has recently been amended, allowing for the collection of additional charges based on fuel and electricity procurement costs every month until 2029. According to the Power Corporation, the increased cost of electricity generation in January resulted in an additional expense of ₹78.99 crore, which is now being recovered from consumers.

Rate hike a ‘black law’: Awadhesh Kumar Verma Consumer organisations have expressed their displeasure over this decision. Awadhesh Kumar Verma, President of the Consumer Council, has termed the increase in electricity rates a ‘black law’ and announced his intention to oppose it. He argues that when there is a surplus of ₹33,122 crore owed by consumers to electricity corporations, there is no need to impose a surcharge.