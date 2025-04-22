scriptUP Power Consumers to Face Price Hike | Latest News | Patrika News
Lucknow

UP Power Consumers to Face Price Hike

Uttar Pradesh electricity consumers are in for a shock this April. The state government has increased electricity rates, resulting in consumers paying an additional 1.24% on their monthly bills.

LucknowApr 22, 2025 / 08:39 am

Patrika Desk

electricity rates in uttar pradesh
This increase is being directly implemented as a fuel surcharge in January, added to April’s electricity bills.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued the necessary orders and made changes to the billing software, automatically adding this surcharge to consumers’ bills. This increase will directly affect approximately 3.5 crore electricity consumers in the state.

Uttar Pradesh residents to bear the brunt of increased production costs

The ‘Multi Year Tariff Regulation 2025’ has recently been amended, allowing for the collection of additional charges based on fuel and electricity procurement costs every month until 2029. According to the Power Corporation, the increased cost of electricity generation in January resulted in an additional expense of ₹78.99 crore, which is now being recovered from consumers.

Rate hike a ‘black law’: Awadhesh Kumar Verma

Consumer organisations have expressed their displeasure over this decision. Awadhesh Kumar Verma, President of the Consumer Council, has termed the increase in electricity rates a ‘black law’ and announced his intention to oppose it. He argues that when there is a surplus of ₹33,122 crore owed by consumers to electricity corporations, there is no need to impose a surcharge.

News / Lucknow / UP Power Consumers to Face Price Hike

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

National News

JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

in 5 hours

JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

National News

JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

in 4 hours

Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

World

Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

10 hours ago

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

World

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

20 hours ago

Latest Lucknow

UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: Announcement Details & Past Result Dates

News

UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: Announcement Details & Past Result Dates

2 days ago

UP IMD Issues 72-Hour Storm and Rain Alert for Lucknow and Several Districts

News

UP IMD Issues 72-Hour Storm and Rain Alert for Lucknow and Several Districts

5 days ago

UP Weather Forecast: Dry spell for two days, then change expected; IMD issues alert

News

UP Weather Forecast: Dry spell for two days, then change expected; IMD issues alert

5 days ago

UP Board Result 2025: When Will the Results Be Released?

News

UP Board Result 2025: When Will the Results Be Released?

6 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.