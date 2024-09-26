15 IPOs launched: September will break the 14-year record, investors will rain money

September will break the 14-year recordMeanwhile, the IPO subscription of Shree Tirupati Balaji Agro Trading will remain open till September 9. The IPO subscription of Bajaj Housing Finance, Tollen Tyres, and Cross Limited will open on September 9. The ₹1,100 crore IPO of PN Gadgil Jewellers will be launched on September 10. At least 8 IPOs will be launched in the SME segment in the next week. Apart from this, some other companies are also expected to launch their IPOs this month, but their dates have not been announced yet.
These IPOs will come this monthCompany IPO Size
EFConns Infra ₹7,000
Bajaj Housing Finance ₹6,560
Niva Bupa Health Insurance ₹3,000
PN Gadgil Jewellers ₹1,100
Cross Limited ₹500
Western Carriers ₹500
Northern Arc ₹500
RK Developers ₹430
Shivalik Engineers ₹335
Tollen Tyres ₹230
Shree Tirupati Agro ₹170
Diffusion Engineers ₹150
(IPO size in crore rupees)