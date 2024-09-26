script15 IPOs launched: September will break the 14-year record, investors will rain money | Latest News | Patrika News
Market News

15 IPOs launched: September will break the 14-year record, investors will rain money

15 IPOs launched: Investors will get many opportunities to earn in September. This month’s IPO launch record may break.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 02:19 am

Patrika Desk

Investors will get many opportunities to earn in September. This month’s IPO launch record may break. According to the report, more than 15 companies are likely to raise at least ₹21,000 crore by launching IPOs in September. This will break the 14-year record set in September 2010 when 15 IPOs were listed. This month, the IPOs of Mainboard and Style Retail, and Gala Precision Engineering have already been launched.

September will break the 14-year record

Meanwhile, the IPO subscription of Shree Tirupati Balaji Agro Trading will remain open till September 9. The IPO subscription of Bajaj Housing Finance, Tollen Tyres, and Cross Limited will open on September 9. The ₹1,100 crore IPO of PN Gadgil Jewellers will be launched on September 10. At least 8 IPOs will be launched in the SME segment in the next week. Apart from this, some other companies are also expected to launch their IPOs this month, but their dates have not been announced yet.

These IPOs will come this month

Company IPO Size
EFConns Infra ₹7,000
Bajaj Housing Finance ₹6,560
Niva Bupa Health Insurance ₹3,000
PN Gadgil Jewellers ₹1,100
Cross Limited ₹500
Western Carriers ₹500
Northern Arc ₹500
RK Developers ₹430
Shivalik Engineers ₹335
Tollen Tyres ₹230
Shree Tirupati Agro ₹170
Diffusion Engineers ₹150
(IPO size in crore rupees)

News / Business / Market News / 15 IPOs launched: September will break the 14-year record, investors will rain money

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

world

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

in 4 hours

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

world

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

in 4 hours

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

National News

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

in 4 hours

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

world

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

in 4 hours

Latest Market News News

15 IPOs launched: September will break the 14-year record, investors will rain money

Market News

15 IPOs launched: September will break the 14-year record, investors will rain money

in 4 hours

Record Demat Account in India: Why there is such a surge in the stock market, Demat accounts have opened the secret

Market News

Record Demat Account in India: Why there is such a surge in the stock market, Demat accounts have opened the secret

in 4 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.