15 IPOs launched: September will break the 14-year record, investors will rain money

September will break the 14-year record Meanwhile, the IPO subscription of Shree Tirupati Balaji Agro Trading will remain open till September 9. The IPO subscription of Bajaj Housing Finance, Tollen Tyres, and Cross Limited will open on September 9. The ₹1,100 crore IPO of PN Gadgil Jewellers will be launched on September 10. At least 8 IPOs will be launched in the SME segment in the next week. Apart from this, some other companies are also expected to launch their IPOs this month, but their dates have not been announced yet.

These IPOs will come this month Company IPO Size

EFConns Infra ₹7,000

Bajaj Housing Finance ₹6,560

Niva Bupa Health Insurance ₹3,000

PN Gadgil Jewellers ₹1,100

Cross Limited ₹500

Western Carriers ₹500

Northern Arc ₹500

RK Developers ₹430

Shivalik Engineers ₹335

Tollen Tyres ₹230

Shree Tirupati Agro ₹170

Diffusion Engineers ₹150

(IPO size in crore rupees)