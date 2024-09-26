scriptRecord Demat Account in India: Why there is such a surge in the stock market, Demat accounts have opened the secret | Latest News | Patrika News
Market News

Record Demat Account in India: Why there is such a surge in the stock market, Demat accounts have opened the secret

Record Demat Account in India: Due to the increasing trend of people towards the stock market, the number of Demat accounts in the country is increasing rapidly.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:59 am

Patrika Desk

Due to the increasing trend of people towards the stock market, the number of Demat accounts in the country is increasing rapidly. In August, more than 40 lakh new Demat accounts were opened, taking the total number of Demat accounts to over 17 crore. As of August 31, the total number of Demat accounts with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) was 17.1 crore.

Nearly 40 lakh new Demat accounts every month

Since the beginning of 2024, nearly 40 lakh new Demat accounts have been opened every month. In the first eight months of the current year, around 3.2 crore Demat accounts have been opened. The reason for the large number of Demat accounts being opened is the new IPOs coming in this calendar year. More than 50 companies have raised Rs 53,419 crore through IPOs from the start of 2024 to August 31.

SEBI’s study revealed this

A study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) found that a large number of investors are opening Demat accounts only to participate in IPOs. The study stated that nearly half of the Demat accounts used for IPO applications were opened after April 2021.

Investors are getting excellent returns

The stock market has given excellent returns to investors in 2024. Since the beginning of the year, Nifty has given a return of around 15% and 27% over the past year. On the other hand, Sensex has given a return of 13% since the beginning of the year and 24% over the past year. The reason for the boom in the Indian stock market is the strong economy. India’s GDP growth rate was 8.2% in the financial year 2023-24, which is expected to be 7.2% in the financial year 2024-25.

News / Business / Market News / Record Demat Account in India: Why there is such a surge in the stock market, Demat accounts have opened the secret

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

7 hours ago

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

National News

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

7 hours ago

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

7 hours ago

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

6 hours ago

Latest Market News

15 IPOs launched: September will break the 14-year record, investors will rain money

Market News

15 IPOs launched: September will break the 14-year record, investors will rain money

2 days ago

Record Demat Account in India: Why there is such a surge in the stock market, Demat accounts have opened the secret

Market News

Record Demat Account in India: Why there is such a surge in the stock market, Demat accounts have opened the secret

2 days ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.