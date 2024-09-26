Record Demat Account in India: Why there is such a surge in the stock market, Demat accounts have opened the secret

Nearly 40 lakh new Demat accounts every month Since the beginning of 2024, nearly 40 lakh new Demat accounts have been opened every month. In the first eight months of the current year, around 3.2 crore Demat accounts have been opened. The reason for the large number of Demat accounts being opened is the new IPOs coming in this calendar year. More than 50 companies have raised Rs 53,419 crore through IPOs from the start of 2024 to August 31.

SEBI’s study revealed this A study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) found that a large number of investors are opening Demat accounts only to participate in IPOs. The study stated that nearly half of the Demat accounts used for IPO applications were opened after April 2021.