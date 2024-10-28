Demand for Irrigation and DAP Fertilizer

Farmers have submitted a memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, apprising him of their problems. They say that the region is facing a shortage of irrigation water and DAP fertilizer. Despite visiting the fertilizer depots daily, they are not getting the required quantity of DAP fertilizer.

Laban’s Sarpanch Buddhprakash Meena, Gram Seva Cooperative Society Chairman Suresh Sharma, Giriraj Meena, Pawan Meena, Sahab Lal Gurjar, Khemraj Meena, and other farmers have brought to the notice of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla the problems being faced by the farmers due to the shortage of irrigation water and fertilizer.

Delay in Sowing Rabi Crops Farmers Mukesh Meena and Hanuman Gurjar said that due to the non-availability of DAP fertilizer, they are forced to visit nearby cities to procure it. They have prepared their fields for sowing Rabi crops, but the lack of fertilizer is causing delays in sowing wheat and gram.

Non-availability of Irrigation Water The apathy of the officials of the Irrigation Department is taking a toll on the farmers. The farmers had demanded that water be released into the canals from October 15, but even after 15 days, the fields in the Teal region remain dry. This is causing anger among the farmers.

Farmers are facing problems in sowing wheat and gram due to the non-availability of irrigation water. The local representatives and farmers have expressed their anger against the officials of the Irrigation Department. The farmers say that if their problems are not addressed in time, they will stage a protest against the Irrigation Department.