Market News

Demand for Irrigation and DAP Fertilizer

The farmers of Bada Khera have submitted a memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, apprising him of the problems being faced due to the shortage of DAP fertilizer and irrigation water. The shortage of fertilizer is causing delays in the sowing of Rabi crops, and the lack of water in the canals is causing frustration among the farmers.

AjmerOct 28, 2024 / 01:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Farmers of Rajasthan
The patience of the farmers of the Teal region is wearing thin. Farmers from Bada Khera, Laban, Dehi Khera, Makhida, Papdi, Jadla, Banswada, Pipalda Thag, Samara, Bahdawali, Khakhta, and other villages are struggling with the shortage of DAP fertilizer and irrigation water.
Farmers have submitted a memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, apprising him of their problems. They say that the region is facing a shortage of irrigation water and DAP fertilizer. Despite visiting the fertilizer depots daily, they are not getting the required quantity of DAP fertilizer.
Laban’s Sarpanch Buddhprakash Meena, Gram Seva Cooperative Society Chairman Suresh Sharma, Giriraj Meena, Pawan Meena, Sahab Lal Gurjar, Khemraj Meena, and other farmers have brought to the notice of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla the problems being faced by the farmers due to the shortage of irrigation water and fertilizer.

Delay in Sowing Rabi Crops

Farmers Mukesh Meena and Hanuman Gurjar said that due to the non-availability of DAP fertilizer, they are forced to visit nearby cities to procure it. They have prepared their fields for sowing Rabi crops, but the lack of fertilizer is causing delays in sowing wheat and gram.

Non-availability of Irrigation Water

The apathy of the officials of the Irrigation Department is taking a toll on the farmers. The farmers had demanded that water be released into the canals from October 15, but even after 15 days, the fields in the Teal region remain dry. This is causing anger among the farmers.
Farmers are facing problems in sowing wheat and gram due to the non-availability of irrigation water. The local representatives and farmers have expressed their anger against the officials of the Irrigation Department. The farmers say that if their problems are not addressed in time, they will stage a protest against the Irrigation Department.

