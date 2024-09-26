Share Market: India’s stock market is about to boom! Foreign investors are loving these stocks

However, this bull run is only halfway through, and small corrections will be followed by the Indian market reaching new heights. Morgan Stanley says that India’s weightage in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has increased to 19.8% after the recent changes, while China’s weightage has decreased to 24.2%. India’s weightage has been consistently increasing since December 2020, when it was 9.2%, while China’s weightage has decreased from 39.1%.

Foreign investors like these stocks

Sector Investment

Consumer Durables 5,297

Information Technology 4,529

IT Services 4,251

Financial Sectors 2,782

Oil and Gas 2,518

Healthcare 2,369

Consumer Services 1,962

FMCG 1,815

(Investment amount in crores) The peak of the boom is yet to come Morgan Stanley’s analyst Ridham Desai said that any correction in the Indian equity market will be mild. The market will continue to boom, as fiscal consolidation will boost private borrowing and spending, leading to the next phase of income growth and an increase in foreign investment. He said, “We believe that the Indian market still has a lot to offer, and its share in the Emerging Markets Index will increase.”