MSP Rate Increases Significantly, Farmers to Benefit

MSP Increased by This Much It is worth noting that the government currently buys wheat from farmers at a rate of Rs 2275 per quintal. But with the increase in MSP, the government will now buy wheat from farmers at a rate of Rs 2425 per quintal. This will give farmers an additional benefit of Rs 150. According to sources, this decision has been taken to appease farmers ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Wheat Procurement Centers to be Established Preparations have already begun for the purchase of wheat in the new season. Arrangements are being made for storage and transportation. In addition, wheat procurement centers will be set up in several places in the state. Apart from this, surveyors will be trained to check the quality of wheat.