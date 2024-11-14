scriptMSP Rate Increases Significantly, Farmers to Benefit | MSP Rate Increases Significantly, Farmers to Benefit | Latest News | Patrika News
MSP Rate Increases Significantly, Farmers to Benefit

Wheat MSP: A big gift for Madhya Pradesh farmers, now the government will buy wheat at this MSP rate, know the full news…

BhopalNov 14, 2024 / 03:23 pm

Wheat MSP: The Indian government has given a big gift to millions of farmers across the country. This benefit will also be extended to more than 80 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh. Keeping the interests of farmers in mind, the government has announced an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat for the 2025-26 marketing season. Under this, the government will be able to buy wheat from farmers at a price of Rs 150 more.

MSP Increased by This Much

It is worth noting that the government currently buys wheat from farmers at a rate of Rs 2275 per quintal. But with the increase in MSP, the government will now buy wheat from farmers at a rate of Rs 2425 per quintal. This will give farmers an additional benefit of Rs 150. According to sources, this decision has been taken to appease farmers ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Wheat Procurement Centers to be Established

Preparations have already begun for the purchase of wheat in the new season. Arrangements are being made for storage and transportation. In addition, wheat procurement centers will be set up in several places in the state. Apart from this, surveyors will be trained to check the quality of wheat.

