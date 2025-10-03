Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

394 Maharashtra Schools Have Zero Students, 8,000 Schools Have Fewer Than Ten

Maharashtra Schools: These figures not only raise questions about the education department's schemes but also express serious concern about the future of education in rural areas.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 03, 2025

Maharashtra government school

Zero students study in 394 schools of Maharashtra (AI Image)

While the education department in Maharashtra is striving for quality education, the condition of schools in rural areas continues to be a cause for concern. According to data registered on 'UDISE+' (Unified District Information System for Education Plus) as of September 30, there are 394 schools across the state with zero student enrollment. Additionally, approximately 8,000 schools have fewer than 10 students.

In the current academic year, a total of 2,11,86,943 students have been enrolled in the state, which is about 7,000 more than last year. However, the registration of 5 lakh students is still incomplete. This number may increase in the coming days. Despite this, the number of students in many rural schools is declining. Several schools have only a handful of students, which is a matter of concern for the state's education system.

Which District Has the Most Vacant Schools?

As per the data up to September 30, Pune has the highest number of schools with zero student enrollment, at 37. Following this, Ratnagiri has 24, Nagpur has 23, and Buldhana has 21 schools that are completely empty. In Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban has 22 schools and Mumbai City has five schools with no students. Thane has 15, Palghar has 19, and Raigad has 12 schools without students.

Nearly 10,000 Schools Have Fewer Than 10 Students

In Ratnagiri district, 713 schools have fewer than 10 students. Pune has 627, Raigad has 682, Sindhudurg has 569, and Kolhapur has 317 schools in a similar situation. In Mumbai Suburban, 360 schools, Mumbai City has 34, Thane has 199, and Palghar has 124 schools where fewer than 10 children are studying. In total, across the state, there are 7,946 schools where only 1 to 10 students are registered.

Approximately 52,573 schools have between 11 and 100 students. This includes over 3,000 schools in Ahmednagar, around 3,000 in Pune, and over 2,600 in Nashik.

Although the state has recorded an increase in student enrollment compared to last year, the condition of rural schools remains a cause for concern, with hundreds of schools facing the threat of closure due to declining student numbers.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

03 Oct 2025 03:15 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / 394 Maharashtra Schools Have Zero Students, 8,000 Schools Have Fewer Than Ten

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

Athiran: House Full of Corpses, a Lone Girl, and a Terrifying Mystery! The Climax of This Film Will Leave You Shivering

लाशों से भरा घर, अकेली लड़की और खौफनाक रहस्य! क्लाइमैक्स देख कांप उठेंगे
Entertainment

Planning to Watch ‘Kantara Chapter 1’? Read the Audience Review Before Booking the Tickets

Kantara Chapter 1 X Review
Tollywood

Akshay Kumar Reveals ‘70% Luck, 30% Hard Work’ Recipe for Success

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

Zubeen Garg's Death: Murder or Accident? Post-Mortem Report Reveals the Truth

Zubeen Garg autopsy report
Bollywood

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra’s Four-minute 36-second song, still remembered today, lent his voice

Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.