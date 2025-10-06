Coldrif Cough Syrup: SR-13 Batch Banned in Maharashtra, Over 10 Children Die in MP and Rajasthan

Sale of Coldrif cough syrup banned. (Photo: FB)
Following the deaths of children due to cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Maharashtra government has now taken action. The state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned batch number SR-13 of Coldrif Cough Syrup. An advisory has also been issued stating that poisonous substances have been found in this syrup, which can pose a serious health risk. Therefore, its use should be stopped immediately.
The FDA stated in its press note that this step has been taken following reports of deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The administration has appealed to the public to stop using this syrup immediately. Along with this, all licensees have been instructed that if they have the SR-13 batch of Coldrif Syrup, they should immediately stop its sale, distribution, and use, and inform the local drug controller about it.
Citizens can provide information about this medicine directly to the FDA by calling the toll-free number 1800222365.
Officials from the Maharashtra FDA are also in contact with the Drug Control Authority of Tamil Nadu, where the company manufacturing this syrup, Shreesan Pharma, is located. Officials have been instructed to immediately freeze any stock of this medicine with retailers, wholesalers, and hospitals.
Meanwhile, the health department has taken major action in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh after the deaths of 10 children due to the same syrup. Government doctor Praveen Soni has been suspended, who is accused of prescribing this medicine to infants in his private clinic without proper examination. After consuming the medicine, the children developed severe fever, difficulty in urination, and then kidney failure, leading to their deaths. A departmental inquiry found that the children's lives could have been saved if they had received timely and correct treatment.
In view of the increasing cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare held a high-level meeting with officials from all states and union territories on Saturday. The meeting emphasised drug quality standards and the rational use of cough syrup in children.
In the preliminary investigation, most syrup samples met the standards, but the amount of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) in Coldrif Syrup was found to be higher than the permissible limit. Following this, regulatory action was taken against the manufacturing unit located in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, and its license has been recommended for cancellation. Criminal proceedings have also been initiated in the matter.
The Rajasthan government has stated that preliminary investigations have not found the four deaths reported there to be directly linked to the quality of the medicine, yet caution is being exercised. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has said that the children admitted to hospitals in Nagpur are being provided with the best possible treatment. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
