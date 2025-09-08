Green Light for 69 km Panvel-Borivali-Vasai Rail Corridor

Millions of commuters in Mumbai and its suburbs are set to receive a major boost with the Panvel-Borivali-Vasai Rail Corridor finally becoming a reality. The long-awaited project recently received approval from the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee meeting. This ambitious project will be developed under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-3B).
This suburban rail corridor will span 69.23 kilometres and is estimated to cost over ₹12,710 crore. The route will commence from Panvel, traversing through Vasai, and reaching Borivali and Virar. A total of 19 stations will be constructed along this line, including stations like Bhiwandi Road, Navi Dombivali, Kopar, Taloja Panchand, Kalamboli, and Borivali.
Currently, commuters travelling from Navi Mumbai (Panvel) to Borivali or Vasai need to change trains at Kurla or Wadala. This new corridor will eliminate this inconvenience, providing direct connectivity. This will save considerable travel time for daily commuters to and from western Mumbai. The route will also greatly benefit commuters in the western suburbs, enabling them to directly access long-distance trains to Goa or Pune from Panvel.
This new rail corridor will provide Bhiwandi, known for its loom power industry, with direct connectivity to Navi Mumbai and western Mumbai. This will significantly boost Bhiwandi's development. Residents of large housing projects like Palava and Runwal City, located on Shilphata Road, will also benefit from this rail link, gaining easy access to Borivali, Vasai, and Panvel.
Upon completion, this project will mark a significant transformation in Mumbai's suburban rail services. Officials state that this corridor will alleviate passenger pressure on the Central and Harbour lines, reducing overcrowding and making commutes faster and more comfortable.