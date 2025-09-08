Green Light for 69 km Panvel-Borivali-Vasai Rail Corridor

Currently, commuters travelling from Navi Mumbai (Panvel) to Borivali or Vasai need to change trains at Kurla or Wadala. This new corridor will eliminate this inconvenience, providing direct connectivity. This will save considerable travel time for daily commuters to and from western Mumbai. The route will also greatly benefit commuters in the western suburbs, enabling them to directly access long-distance trains to Goa or Pune from Panvel.