Mumbai Goregaon Fire: 3 Dead in Blaze, Two Days After 2 Lost Lives in Andheri

A deeply tragic incident has been reported from Mumbai, the country’s financial capital. Three members of the same family lost their lives in a fierce fire that broke out at a residential house in Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon West, early on Saturday morning. The deceased include a 19-year-old woman and a 12-year-old child. The incident has left the entire neighbourhood in mourning.
According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire was reported around 3:06 AM. The incident occurred in a single-story house located in Bhagat Singh Nagar. The fire initially started in the electrical wiring and household items on the ground floor and quickly spread to the first floor.
Even before the fire brigade arrived, neighbours bravely attempted to douse the flames with buckets of water. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control after disconnecting the electricity supply. The fire was completely extinguished by 3:16 AM, but by then, it was too late.
The three individuals trapped inside the house were immediately rushed to Goregaon's Trauma Care Hospital with the help of a police van and private vehicles. However, upon arrival at the hospital, doctors declared them dead.
The three victims of this accident belonged to the same family and have been identified as Sanjog Pavaskar (48 years), Harshada Pavaskar (19 years), and Kushal Pavaskar (12 years).
Officials stated that preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit in the electrical wiring might be the primary cause of the fire. The fire brigade and police are currently conducting a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact reasons for the fire.
Two people lost their lives in a fire that broke out in Andheri East, Mumbai, on Wednesday evening. The fire erupted in the office of an electrical machinery manufacturing company located in the Tex Centre, a commercial complex on Sakivihar Road in the Chandivali area, and quickly spread across the entire floor.
According to the fire brigade, the fire was reported at 6:36 PM. Considering the situation, the fire was declared Level-1 at 6:54 PM. The fire started in Unit No. 303 on the third floor of the ground plus four-story building. Although the fire was confined to the third floor, thick smoke spread throughout the building, creating an atmosphere of panic.
During the firefighting efforts, rescue personnel found two young men unconscious inside the same office. Both were immediately taken to separate hospitals for treatment. One was taken to Seven Hills Hospital and the other to Rajawadi Hospital, but doctors declared both dead. The deceased have been identified as Bhagwan Pitale (40) and Sumant Jadhav (28).
