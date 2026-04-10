10 April 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

New Train: Mumbai to Dhanbad Express Service Launched, Know Route and Other Details

Great news for passengers travelling from Mumbai to Jharkhand and Eastern India. The Railways has launched a new weekly express train service between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai and Dhanbad.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 10, 2026

New Train Mumbai Dhanbad

New Weekly Train Launched from Mumbai (Photo: IANS/File)

Mumbai LTT Dhanbad Weekly Train: The Central Railway has announced the launch of a direct weekly train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai and Dhanbad, keeping in mind the increasing demand and convenience of passengers. This train will travel through major stations in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand, providing significant relief to passengers travelling to and from Mumbai.

Full Schedule and Timing of the New Train

13380 LTT-Dhanbad Weekly Express: This train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) every Wednesday at 4:55 PM. It will reach Dhanbad at 8:00 AM on the third day.

13379 Dhanbad-LTT Weekly Express: On its return journey, this train will depart from Dhanbad every Monday at 11:00 PM and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai at 1:40 PM on the third day.

Will Stop at These Major Stations

According to the timetable released by the railway, this weekly express train will have stoppages at the following major stations in both directions: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni South, Khanna Banjari, Beohari, Bargawan, Singrauli, Obra Dam, Renukut, Garhwa Road Junction, Daltonganj, Latehar, Khalari, Patratu, Ranchi Road, Bokaro Thermal, Chandrapura, and Katrasgarh.

Coach Composition

Modern coaches have been installed in this train for the comfortable journey of passengers. The coaches have been arranged keeping in mind the different needs of the passengers. It includes 2 AC 2-Tier, 2 AC 3-Tier, 6 AC 3-Tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, and 2 Generator Vans.

Ticket Booking Information

Ticket bookings for the LTT Mumbai-Dhanbad-LTT Mumbai Weekly Express train have commenced. Passengers can book their tickets through all computerized reservation centres or the official IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in. This train has started operating for passengers.

This new train service will make travel between Mumbai and Jharkhand easier. Especially for migrant workers, traders, and students, direct connectivity will save both time and money.

This initiative by the railway is considered a significant step towards strengthening regional connectivity and providing better facilities to passengers.

Share the news:

Published on:

10 Apr 2026 01:56 pm

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / New Train: Mumbai to Dhanbad Express Service Launched, Know Route and Other Details

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

Neelam Shinde Dies in US After 14 Months in Coma; Father Fulfills Her Last Wish

Satara Neelam Shinde death in US
Mumbai

Maharashtra Wedding Horror: Minor Stabs Uncle and Cousin to Death

Maharashtra Wedding Crime
Mumbai

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Praises Sai Pallavi’s Portrayal of Sita

सीता के रूप में साई पल्लवी को देखकर, रणबीर कपूर ने कही ये बड़ी बात
Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhurandhar 2 Surpasses ₹500 Crore in 5 Days

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Ranveer singh film cross 500 crore on monday
Bollywood

Mumbai Water Supply Disruption on March 28–29: BMC Supply to Be Cut in These Areas

March 28-29 water cut in Mumbai
Mumbai
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.