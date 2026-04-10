New Train: Mumbai to Dhanbad Express Service Launched, Know Route and Other Details

New Weekly Train Launched from Mumbai (Photo: IANS/File)
Mumbai LTT Dhanbad Weekly Train: The Central Railway has announced the launch of a direct weekly train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai and Dhanbad, keeping in mind the increasing demand and convenience of passengers. This train will travel through major stations in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand, providing significant relief to passengers travelling to and from Mumbai.
13380 LTT-Dhanbad Weekly Express: This train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) every Wednesday at 4:55 PM. It will reach Dhanbad at 8:00 AM on the third day.
13379 Dhanbad-LTT Weekly Express: On its return journey, this train will depart from Dhanbad every Monday at 11:00 PM and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai at 1:40 PM on the third day.
According to the timetable released by the railway, this weekly express train will have stoppages at the following major stations in both directions: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni South, Khanna Banjari, Beohari, Bargawan, Singrauli, Obra Dam, Renukut, Garhwa Road Junction, Daltonganj, Latehar, Khalari, Patratu, Ranchi Road, Bokaro Thermal, Chandrapura, and Katrasgarh.
Modern coaches have been installed in this train for the comfortable journey of passengers. The coaches have been arranged keeping in mind the different needs of the passengers. It includes 2 AC 2-Tier, 2 AC 3-Tier, 6 AC 3-Tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, and 2 Generator Vans.
Ticket bookings for the LTT Mumbai-Dhanbad-LTT Mumbai Weekly Express train have commenced. Passengers can book their tickets through all computerized reservation centres or the official IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in. This train has started operating for passengers.
This new train service will make travel between Mumbai and Jharkhand easier. Especially for migrant workers, traders, and students, direct connectivity will save both time and money.
This initiative by the railway is considered a significant step towards strengthening regional connectivity and providing better facilities to passengers.
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