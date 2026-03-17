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Mumbai

Maharashtra Government Cracks Down on LPG Black Market: 2129 Locations Raided, 1208 Cylinders Seized

The Maharashtra government has taken significant action against the black marketing of gas, conducting a total of 2,129 raids across the state. During this intensive campaign, the administration seized 1,208 cylinders.

2 min read

Mumbai

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Patrika Desk

Mar 17, 2026

Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: IANS)

Amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia, the Maharashtra government has taken a strict stance on the alleged LPG shortage. In a large-scale action against black marketing and irregularities in gas supply in the state, raids were conducted at 2129 locations, resulting in the seizure of 1208 gas cylinders. A total of 18 people have been arrested in this entire operation.

District-level teams formed, 23 cases registered

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal informed the Legislative Council on Monday that 23 cases have been registered and 18 people have been arrested under this campaign. The government provided a detailed response after Congress leader Abhijit Wanjari raised the issue.

According to the minister, the state government formed joint committees of the District Collector and Superintendent of Police in every district. These teams conducted extensive raids across the state. During this period, goods worth Rs 33.66 lakh were also seized, indicating a large-scale black market.

No gas shortage, claims government

Bhujbal clarified that there is no shortage of LPG, PNG, or cooking gas in the state. He stated that LPG production has increased from 9 metric tonnes to 11 metric tonnes. The supply system is being strengthened in collaboration with oil companies.

During this time, Minister Bhujbal said that the state government has sufficient quantities of kerosene and is working with public sector undertakings, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to make it available through their fuel pumps.

Priority to essential services

Clear instructions have been given to oil companies regarding fuel distribution: priority should be given to domestic households when delivering LPG cylinders. Following this, orders have been issued to give 100 per cent priority to essential services, including hospitals, educational institutions, crematoriums, old-age homes, and orphanages.

Regarding kerosene, he stated that the state has an adequate quota and that a strategy is being devised to make it available to the public through oil companies' petrol pumps.

Price increase also observed

The minister also presented details of the increase in gas prices in the House. He informed that the price of a domestic cylinder, which was Rs 852.50 last month, increased to Rs 912.50 on March 7. Similarly, commercial cylinder prices have surged, rising from Rs 1,720.50 to Rs 1,835 per cylinder. He also stated that the government is taking every possible step to provide relief to the common man.

No need to panic

The minister appealed to the public not to pay attention to any rumours regarding gas. The central government and oil companies have also assured that there is sufficient LPG availability in the country and that supply will remain normal.

The state government says such actions will continue to curb black marketing completely.

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17 Mar 2026 09:08 am

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Maharashtra Government Cracks Down on LPG Black Market: 2129 Locations Raided, 1208 Cylinders Seized

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