Maharashtra to Crack Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Residents

The Maharashtra government is taking stringent action against Bangladeshi citizens residing illegally in the state. A task force will verify the birth certificates of Bangladeshis living in Maharashtra and cancel those found to be illegal by 15 August.
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Wednesday that fake birth certificates issued to such Bangladeshi citizens will be cancelled by 15 August.
Minister Bawankule stated that over 42,000 such cases have been detected so far, but the actual number could be much higher. He said officials have been instructed to identify such cases and take necessary action. A task force has been formed for this purpose.
The Revenue Minister clarified that copies of these fake certificates will be sent to the Revenue and Health departments to rectify records and take strict action against the culprits.
Earlier this year, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that birth certificates were issued to Bangladeshi citizens based on forged documents. Following this revelation, two officials posted in Malegaon were suspended.
Former BJP MP Somaiya recently claimed that the Maharashtra government has cancelled 42,191 birth certificates in the last two months that were issued to ineligible persons from Bangladesh. Akola city alone saw 3,948 such certificates issued, and Amravati had 2,823. He asserted that there is no place for infiltrators in Maharashtra.
Somaiya alleged that the Bangladeshi birth certificate scam occurred in Maharashtra in 2024. He stated that the Deputy Tahsildar had no authority to issue birth certificates, yet they illegally issued them to approximately 40,000 people. The highest number of such cases are in Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, and Malegaon districts.