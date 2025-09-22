Maharashtra's New Airport to Launch Soon: Minister Promises Affordable Fares

Great news for residents of Maharashtra's Kokan region! A new airport in Ratnagiri (Ratnagiri Airport News) is set to open soon for passengers. Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant announced this. He stated that once operational, the Ratnagiri Airport will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Kokan to just one hour.
The distance between Mumbai and Ratnagiri is approximately 326 kilometres. By road, this journey takes 7-8 hours, a time often extended due to the poor condition of the Mumbai-Goa Highway.
Minister Uday Samant further explained that the airport will be fully operational for both cargo and passengers within the next 6-7 months. This means the airport is expected to be fully functional by April 2026. Additionally, a Ratnagiri Flying Club will be established, providing new opportunities for aviation education and small aircraft operations in the region.
A major highlight of this airport is its affordable ticket prices. Uday Samant announced that passengers will be able to travel by air from Mumbai to Ratnagiri for just ₹2,000. This will not only save time but also allow travellers to easily reach their villages during festivals like Ganeshotsav. He added that farmers will be able to reach Kokan by air for just ₹2,000. Travel from Mumbai to Ratnagiri will be available for ₹2,000.
The development of the airport in Ratnagiri is underway. The state government has approved ₹100 crore for the airport terminal building. Its opening will improve connectivity in the Kokan region and boost tourism. Travel between Mumbai and Kokan will become faster and more convenient. This airport will significantly accelerate the development and tourism growth of the Ratnagiri region.