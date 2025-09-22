Maharashtra's New Airport to Launch Soon: Minister Promises Affordable Fares

A major highlight of this airport is its affordable ticket prices. Uday Samant announced that passengers will be able to travel by air from Mumbai to Ratnagiri for just ₹2,000. This will not only save time but also allow travellers to easily reach their villages during festivals like Ganeshotsav. He added that farmers will be able to reach Kokan by air for just ₹2,000. Travel from Mumbai to Ratnagiri will be available for ₹2,000.