Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for September 16-17; Landslide in Powai

Heavy rainfall, beginning Sunday night, disrupted daily life in Mumbai and surrounding districts on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next two days, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in Mumbai on 16 and 17 September.
In response to the heavy rainfall, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the state emergency operations centre at Mantralaya this afternoon to review the situation. This morning (15 September), a landslide occurred in the Shiv Bhagwani Manor area of Chandivali, Powai, Mumbai, damaging several cars buried under the debris. The incident caused panic in the area, but fortunately, no one was injured.
The incessant rain has also impacted transportation. Waterlogging on railway tracks has caused local trains to run 5 to 10 minutes behind schedule. However, local train services have not been completely suspended. This morning, the monorail service was also affected by the rain; a technical malfunction caused a monorail heading towards Chembur from Wadala to come to a standstill mid-route, necessitating the rescue of 17 passengers.
According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected across the state, including Mumbai, in the next few hours. Winds of 30-40 km/h and lightning are also anticipated.
Meanwhile, authorities have advised citizens to venture out only if absolutely necessary. Fishermen have also been warned against going to sea. This spell of rain in Mumbai doesn't seem to be ending soon, with relief expected only from Thursday.