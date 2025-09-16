Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Mumbai

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for September 16-17; Landslide in Powai

Mumbai Rain Alert: Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning has been lashing Mumbai and the entire Konkan belt since last night. This has led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. The heavy rainfall has also inundated railway tracks and many major roads now resemble lakes.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

Maharashtra Rains Monsoon
Heavy rain in Mumbai

Heavy rainfall, beginning Sunday night, disrupted daily life in Mumbai and surrounding districts on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next two days, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in Mumbai on 16 and 17 September.

Mumbai Batters Under Heavy Rainfall

In response to the heavy rainfall, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the state emergency operations centre at Mantralaya this afternoon to review the situation. This morning (15 September), a landslide occurred in the Shiv Bhagwani Manor area of Chandivali, Powai, Mumbai, damaging several cars buried under the debris. The incident caused panic in the area, but fortunately, no one was injured.

The incessant rain has also impacted transportation. Waterlogging on railway tracks has caused local trains to run 5 to 10 minutes behind schedule. However, local train services have not been completely suspended. This morning, the monorail service was also affected by the rain; a technical malfunction caused a monorail heading towards Chembur from Wadala to come to a standstill mid-route, necessitating the rescue of 17 passengers.

Heavy Rainfall Warning for the Next Two Days

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected across the state, including Mumbai, in the next few hours. Winds of 30-40 km/h and lightning are also anticipated.

Meanwhile, authorities have advised citizens to venture out only if absolutely necessary. Fishermen have also been warned against going to sea. This spell of rain in Mumbai doesn't seem to be ending soon, with relief expected only from Thursday.

