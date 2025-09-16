Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for September 16-17; Landslide in Powai

The incessant rain has also impacted transportation. Waterlogging on railway tracks has caused local trains to run 5 to 10 minutes behind schedule. However, local train services have not been completely suspended. This morning, the monorail service was also affected by the rain; a technical malfunction caused a monorail heading towards Chembur from Wadala to come to a standstill mid-route, necessitating the rescue of 17 passengers.