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Nagaur

NHAI's Unique Initiative: Over 5100 Women to be Employed at Toll Plazas Across India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a new initiative to provide employment opportunities for women. Under this, more than 5100 female employees are being deployed in the day shift at over 1140 toll plazas across the country.

2 min read

Nagaur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 14, 2026

NHAI Female Staff

Image Source: Patrika

Women Employees at Toll Plaza: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken a significant initiative with the aim of increasing women's participation in toll operations on national highways. Over 5,100 women employees have been deployed for toll plaza and booth operations during the day shift at more than 1,140 toll plazas located on the national highways and expressway network across the country.

According to NHAI, the objective of this initiative is to promote gender inclusivity and social empowerment in toll operations. The deployment of women employees at toll plazas will provide highway users with a more comfortable and courteous service environment. This is expected to reduce disputes at toll booths.

Decision After Discussion With Stakeholders

This decision has been taken after detailed discussions with various stakeholders. This includes the consent of major industry organisations NHBF, HOAI, and AIUCF, along with toll plaza operators. All toll operators have supported the deployment of women employees during the day shift.

Effective Implementation Will Be Monitored

NHAI will monitor the effective implementation of this initiative to ensure its proper adherence at all toll plazas. This will provide new employment opportunities, especially for women in rural and semi-urban areas, and strengthen their participation in the highway infrastructure sector.

Special Training For Women Personnel

NHAI will provide special training to women employees before deployment. This will include subjects such as courteous behaviour towards passengers, handling emergency situations, safety protocols, and efficient toll operations. This is expected to improve the quality of service along with a safe and professional work environment.

Key Highlights of the Initiative

  • Deployment of women at over 1,140 toll plazas nationwide
  • Over 5,100 women employees to work in the day shift
  • Employment opportunities for women from rural and semi-urban areas
  • Toll service will be more comfortable and user-friendly
  • Women employees will receive job training

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Published on:

14 Mar 2026 11:11 am

News / Rajasthan / Nagaur / NHAI's Unique Initiative: Over 5100 Women to be Employed at Toll Plazas Across India

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