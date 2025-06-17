78-Year-Old Agreement Aids Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation

International Agencies Investigating On 15 June, several international aviation agencies from various countries arrived at Ahmedabad airport to assist in the investigation of the Air India Plane Crash. Among them were representatives from the US National Transport Safety Board (NTSB), America’s leading transport accident investigation agency, and officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US civil aviation regulator.

Why the Need for Foreign Agencies? This raised questions about why foreign agencies were permitted to investigate the Air India Plane Crash on Indian soil. The answer lies in a 78-year-old international agreement, the Chicago Convention, which governs all aspects of aviation. This convention, formally known as the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), was signed by numerous countries in 1944 during World War II. It establishes a shared global responsibility for ensuring aviation safety, given the interconnectedness of nations through air travel.

India and the US: Convention Partners While the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a United Nations agency, oversees the convention, India, the US, the UK, and 193 other member states have agreed to abide by the Chicago Convention’s rules. Annex 13 of this convention is particularly crucial, outlining international protocols for investigating aircraft accidents. Chapter 5 of Annex 13 clarifies that the purpose of a public inquiry into an aircraft accident is not to assign blame or liability, but to collaboratively improve aviation safety.

Who Can Participate in the Investigation? According to Chapter 5, the country where the accident occurred (State of Occurrence) is responsible for conducting the investigation. Investigators from any country with a connection to the accident (State of Registry), the country where the aircraft is registered, the country where it is operated (State of Operator), the country where it was manufactured (State of Manufacturer), and the country where it was designed (State of Design) can participate.