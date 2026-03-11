11 March 2026,

Wednesday

National News

LPG Cylinder Supply Issue: Here’s Where to Complain If Your Dealer Isn’t Delivering Gas

LPG Cylinders: Is your gas agency not providing cylinders or demanding extra money? Know the helpline numbers and complaint procedure for Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 11, 2026

LPG Gas Cylinders

LPG Gas Cylinders: Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding supply, concerns have grown in the country regarding LPG cylinders. However, the central government has clarified that the supply of domestic gas will not be affected and that the LPG for common households will be given the highest priority.

The increased tensions between Iran, the USA, and Israel have begun to impact the supply of crude oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz. In light of this situation, the central government has already issued guidelines for gas distribution. Under these guidelines, a decision has been made to ensure 100% gas supply to sectors such as domestic use, CNG, and PNG.

Currently, the country has approximately 40 days of LPG stock. However, in anticipation of a potential supply crisis, the government has also directed refineries to increase domestic production. Furthermore, the interval for booking domestic LPG cylinders has been extended from 21 days to 25 days, to ensure the stock lasts longer.

In such circumstances, complaints of black marketing or artificial scarcity of gas cylinders often surface. If your gas dealer is not providing a cylinder even after booking, or is demanding extra money, you can lodge a complaint directly with the helpline number of the concerned company.

Indane Gas Helpline Number

If you are a consumer of Indane Gas (Indane LPG) and your dealer is delaying or refusing to provide a cylinder, you can register your complaint on the following numbers.

Indane Gas Customer Care Numbers

  • 1800-2333-555 (Toll-Free)
  • 7718955555 (LPG Booking and Complaint)

Consumers can register their complaints by calling these numbers. The company may take action against the dealer after an investigation.

Bharat Gas Helpline Number

If Bharat Gas (Bharat Gas) customers are not receiving their gas cylinders on time or if the dealer is demanding extra money, they can complain immediately.

Bharat Gas Helpline Numbers

  • 1800-22-4344 (Toll-Free)
  • 7715012345 (LPG Booking)

Additionally, consumers can also register their complaints through the Bharat Gas website or mobile app.

HP Gas Helpline Number

If you are an HP Gas (HP Gas) customer and are not receiving your cylinder delivery or the agency is charging more than the prescribed price, you can contact the company's helpline number.

HP Gas Customer Care Numbers

  • 1800-2333-555 (Toll-Free)
  • 9493602222 (HP Anytime LPG)

Consumers can register their issues by calling these numbers.

Important Advice for Consumers

  • Always obtain gas cylinders from an authorised dealer.
  • Ensure you receive a receipt at the time of delivery.
  • Do not pay more than the MRP.
  • Complain immediately if a gas agency refuses to provide a cylinder.

The government has stated that the supply of domestic LPG is currently normal, and therefore, consumers do not need to panic. Any irregularities or complaints of black marketing will be dealt with accordingly.

Tech news

Published on:

11 Mar 2026 02:42 pm

News / National News / LPG Cylinder Supply Issue: Here's Where to Complain If Your Dealer Isn't Delivering Gas

