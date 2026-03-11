LPG Cylinder Supply Issue: Here’s Where to Complain If Your Dealer Isn’t Delivering Gas

LPG Gas Cylinders: Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding supply, concerns have grown in the country regarding LPG cylinders. However, the central government has clarified that the supply of domestic gas will not be affected and that the LPG for common households will be given the highest priority.
The increased tensions between Iran, the USA, and Israel have begun to impact the supply of crude oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz. In light of this situation, the central government has already issued guidelines for gas distribution. Under these guidelines, a decision has been made to ensure 100% gas supply to sectors such as domestic use, CNG, and PNG.
Currently, the country has approximately 40 days of LPG stock. However, in anticipation of a potential supply crisis, the government has also directed refineries to increase domestic production. Furthermore, the interval for booking domestic LPG cylinders has been extended from 21 days to 25 days, to ensure the stock lasts longer.
In such circumstances, complaints of black marketing or artificial scarcity of gas cylinders often surface. If your gas dealer is not providing a cylinder even after booking, or is demanding extra money, you can lodge a complaint directly with the helpline number of the concerned company.
If you are a consumer of Indane Gas (Indane LPG) and your dealer is delaying or refusing to provide a cylinder, you can register your complaint on the following numbers.
Indane Gas Customer Care Numbers
Consumers can register their complaints by calling these numbers. The company may take action against the dealer after an investigation.
If Bharat Gas (Bharat Gas) customers are not receiving their gas cylinders on time or if the dealer is demanding extra money, they can complain immediately.
Bharat Gas Helpline Numbers
Additionally, consumers can also register their complaints through the Bharat Gas website or mobile app.
If you are an HP Gas (HP Gas) customer and are not receiving your cylinder delivery or the agency is charging more than the prescribed price, you can contact the company's helpline number.
HP Gas Customer Care Numbers
Consumers can register their issues by calling these numbers.
The government has stated that the supply of domestic LPG is currently normal, and therefore, consumers do not need to panic. Any irregularities or complaints of black marketing will be dealt with accordingly.
