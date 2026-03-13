45-Day Gap Introduced for LPG Cylinder Booking in Rural Areas to Curb Black Market Sales

A family in a village uses about 5 cylinders in a year. Due to this, re-bookings are not usually made in rural areas. However, recently, after reports of an LPG shortage, the booking of cylinders suddenly increased. Fearing increased prices and not receiving cylinders on time, people started booking in advance and hoarding cylinders. In such a situation, it became difficult to supply cylinders on time to those who actually needed them. Therefore, the government has implemented this new rule, extending the lock-in period. This will ensure the supply of cylinders when needed and also help in curbing black marketing.