45-Day Gap Introduced for LPG Cylinder Booking in Rural Areas to Curb Black Market Sales

Cylinder Booking Time Limit Increased in Rural Areas (Representative Image)
The impact of the war between the US, Israel, and Iran (US-Israel-Iran War) is also being felt in India. Due to increased tension in the Middle East, there is a severe shortage of LPG (LPG) in the country. This has also led to an increase in the black market of LPG. People are selling cylinders at arbitrary prices, causing great hardship to the general public. To tackle this problem, the government has made a major decision. Under this, the government has further extended the time limit for booking cylinders in rural areas.
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed Parliament about this government decision, stating that from now on, a second cylinder can only be booked 45 days after receiving the first cylinder in rural areas. According to Puri, this decision has been taken to improve cylinder supply and curb the black marketing of cylinders. Puri also said that this will help in stopping panic booking of cylinders, which means booking cylinders out of fear without need.
This is the third time the cylinder booking time limit has been extended since the war began in the Middle East. First, on March 6, the lock-in period was set at 21 days, whereas before that, there was no such fixed time limit. Following this decision, the demand for cylinders suddenly increased, after which the government extended this time limit to 25 days. Subsequently, for the third time on March 12, this lock-in period was extended by 20 days to 45 days.
A family in a village uses about 5 cylinders in a year. Due to this, re-bookings are not usually made in rural areas. However, recently, after reports of an LPG shortage, the booking of cylinders suddenly increased. Fearing increased prices and not receiving cylinders on time, people started booking in advance and hoarding cylinders. In such a situation, it became difficult to supply cylinders on time to those who actually needed them. Therefore, the government has implemented this new rule, extending the lock-in period. This will ensure the supply of cylinders when needed and also help in curbing black marketing.
