Indian Ships to Transit Strait of Hormuz; Govt Urges Restraint on Gas Rumours

It is the 14th day of the ongoing war between the United States of America and Israel against Iran, and it is not yet possible to say when a ceasefire will occur. Attacks are continuing from both sides. This war is not only causing loss of life and property in the Middle East but has also created an oil and gas crisis in many countries worldwide, as approximately 20-30% of the world's oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which is under Iran's control. However, Iran has provided relief to India in this matter.