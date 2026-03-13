13 March 2026,

Friday

National News

Indian Ships to Transit Strait of Hormuz; Govt Urges Restraint on Gas Rumours

Indian ships will not be prevented from exiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Indian government has also asked not to spread rumours on the matter of gas.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 13, 2026

Indian ship in Strait of Hormuz

It is the 14th day of the ongoing war between the United States of America and Israel against Iran, and it is not yet possible to say when a ceasefire will occur. Attacks are continuing from both sides. This war is not only causing loss of life and property in the Middle East but has also created an oil and gas crisis in many countries worldwide, as approximately 20-30% of the world's oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which is under Iran's control. However, Iran has provided relief to India in this matter.

Indian Ships to Pass Through Strait of Hormuz

Iran has given a green signal for Indian ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. In this regard, two ships laden with oil reached Mumbai on Thursday. Other ships are also expected to arrive in India via the Strait of Hormuz soon.

Foreign Ministers of Both Countries Held Talks

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi about this matter. Following this, Iran clarified that Indian ships would not be prevented from passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, ships laden with gas and oil, stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, will begin arriving in India again soon.

Government Says – Do Not Spread Rumours About Gas

Due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, an LPG crisis has emerged in many Indian cities, leading to increased public concern. There are reports of several restaurants, dhabas, and hotels shutting down in many major cities. Queues have also formed in many places for domestic gas cylinders. However, the central government stated in Parliament that rumours should not be spread in this regard. The government claimed that the gas supply remains stable and that the domestic gas supply has been prioritised. Now, with the permission granted for Indian ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the gas crisis in the country may end soon.

