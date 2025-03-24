script8th Grader Gives Birth; Investigation Reveals Shocking Details | Latest News | Patrika News
8th Grader Gives Birth; Investigation Reveals Shocking Details

MP News: A shocking revelation has emerged in the case of a minor girl residing in a girls’ hostel operating under the Sarai area of Singrauli district.

SingrauliMar 24, 2025 / 11:50 am

Patrika Desk

MP News: A shocking revelation has emerged from a girls’ hostel operating in the Sarai area of Singrauli district. An eighth-grade student gave birth to a baby at the community health centre on Friday afternoon. Police were informed, and subsequent questioning of the minor, hostel staff, and family revealed a rape. A case has been registered against an unknown auto-rickshaw driver.

Investigation Reveals the Truth

According to reports, the eighth-grade student from the Girls Hostel was admitted to the Sarai Community Health Centre in the morning due to ill health. She gave birth to a baby in the afternoon. Doctors reported that both mother and child are healthy and are under observation. Upon learning of the incident, Sarai police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Bhadoria began questioning the hostel staff and family. During questioning, the student revealed she had been raped.

Student Raped

The minor (8th Class Student gave birth to a child) stated that nine months ago, while returning home from the girls’ hostel in an auto-rickshaw, the driver raped her. The auto-rickshaw driver committed the crime at a secluded location. The student did not inform her family about the incident. Police have registered a rape case against the unknown auto-rickshaw driver and are investigating.

