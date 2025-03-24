8th Grader Gives Birth; Investigation Reveals Shocking Details

Investigation Reveals the Truth According to reports, the eighth-grade student from the Girls Hostel was admitted to the Sarai Community Health Centre in the morning due to ill health. She gave birth to a baby in the afternoon. Doctors reported that both mother and child are healthy and are under observation. Upon learning of the incident, Sarai police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Bhadoria began questioning the hostel staff and family. During questioning, the student revealed she had been raped.

Student Raped The minor (8th Class Student gave birth to a child) stated that nine months ago, while returning home from the girls’ hostel in an auto-rickshaw, the driver raped her. The auto-rickshaw driver committed the crime at a secluded location. The student did not inform her family about the incident. Police have registered a rape case against the unknown auto-rickshaw driver and are investigating.