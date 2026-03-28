Avalanche Kills 7, Srinagar-Kargil Highway Closed; LG and CM Express Grief

Police and disaster management officials provided information about the accident. Officials stated that several vehicles were buried under the snow, after which police and disaster management officials launched a rescue operation. So far, seven bodies have been recovered and five people are injured. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. It is feared that the death toll may rise due to the vehicles buried under the debris. The rescue operation is ongoing at the scene. The vehicles involved in the accident were travelling from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, towards Kargil. The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh also provided information about this incident.