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Avalanche Kills 7, Srinagar-Kargil Highway Closed; LG and CM Express Grief

A major avalanche has occurred in Jammu and Kashmir. 7 people have died in this incident, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

2 min read

Jammu

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Patrika Desk

Mar 28, 2026

Avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir

Avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir (Image- ANI)

A major avalanche incident has occurred in Jammu and Kashmir. Seven people have died and five are injured after being caught in an avalanche in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place near the Zojila Pass. The Srinagar-Kargil highway has been closed following the avalanche. Local police and disaster management personnel are engaged in rescue operations.

Several vehicles buried in avalanche

Police and disaster management officials provided information about the accident. Officials stated that several vehicles were buried under the snow, after which police and disaster management officials launched a rescue operation. So far, seven bodies have been recovered and five people are injured. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. It is feared that the death toll may rise due to the vehicles buried under the debris. The rescue operation is ongoing at the scene. The vehicles involved in the accident were travelling from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, towards Kargil. The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh also provided information about this incident.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh expresses grief

The Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Vinay Kumar Saxena, expressed his sorrow upon receiving information about this incident. Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena wrote on X: "I have directed the DC and SSP of Kargil to reach the spot immediately and launch relief and rescue operations. The Lieutenant Governor further stated: "All government agencies, including disaster relief forces and BRO, have been put on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation."

CM Omar Abdullah expresses condolences

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, expressed his grief over the tragic avalanche that occurred on Friday. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in a social media post.

Highway closed after avalanche

A major avalanche occurred near the Zojila Pass, connecting the Kashmir Valley to Ladakh. Following this avalanche, traffic on the Srinagar-Kargil Highway has been suspended. Operations are underway to clear the debris from the highway and restore traffic. It is worth noting that this highway is an important and strategic two-lane road connecting Srinagar and Kargil. The route passes through the 11,575-foot-high Zojila Pass.

The location where the avalanche occurred is considered sensitive to such incidents due to its geographical position. It is also noteworthy that a large tunnel is under construction below the Zojila Pass at the site of the accident. This 14.2-kilometre-long tunnel being built under the Zojila Pass will be one of the longest tunnels in Asia. The main objective of this project is to reduce the risk of avalanches and ensure safe connectivity of Ladakh with the rest of the country.

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28 Mar 2026 06:40 am

News / National News / Avalanche Kills 7, Srinagar-Kargil Highway Closed; LG and CM Express Grief

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