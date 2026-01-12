Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey resigns from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj Party.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which entered politics with the Bihar elections, has suffered a major setback. Famous Bhojpuri singer and party leader Ritesh Pandey has left the party after a crushing defeat in the elections. Pandey, who contested from Kahalgaon on a Jan Suraaj seat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, has resigned from the party. Pandey announced his separation from Prashant's party by sharing a post on social media. Pandey said in his post that politics is very difficult.