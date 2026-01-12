12 January 2026,

Monday

National News

Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey resigns from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj Party.

Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey has resigned from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj Party. Pandey had joined Jan Suraj before the Bihar Assembly elections held in 2025.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

Prashant Kishor and Ritesh Pandey

Prashant Kishor and Ritesh Pandey (file photo)

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which entered politics with the Bihar elections, has suffered a major setback. Famous Bhojpuri singer and party leader Ritesh Pandey has left the party after a crushing defeat in the elections. Pandey, who contested from Kahalgaon on a Jan Suraaj seat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, has resigned from the party. Pandey announced his separation from Prashant's party by sharing a post on social media. Pandey said in his post that politics is very difficult.

12 Jan 2026 02:51 pm

