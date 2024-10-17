scriptBihar: 20 people die after consuming spurious liquor in Siwan, 4 dead in similar incident in Chapra | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Bihar: 20 people die after consuming spurious liquor in Siwan, 4 dead in similar incident in Chapra

RJD has launched an attack on the Nitish Kumar government, questioning how spurious liquor was made available despite prohibition in the state.

SiwanOct 17, 2024 / 11:44 am

Patrika Desk

Villagers mourn loss of lives in Siwan

Villagers mourn loss of lives in Siwan

Twenty people lost their lives in Siwan on Thursday after consuming spurious liquor, as per Siwan SP Amitesh Kumar.

Investigation Launched and Arrests Made

Chapra Superintendent Kumar Ashish stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed. Three people have been arrested, and an FIR has been filed against eight individuals.

Suspensions Amidst the Tragedy

Additionally, the local Chowkidar and Panchayat Beat Police officers have been suspended. An explanation has been sought from the SHO of the Masrak Police Station and the Masrak Zone ALTF in charge of the departmental action.

Legal Action

Legal action is being taken against the Bhagwanpur SHO and the Prohibition ASI of the Bhagwanpur Police Station, as per District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta.

Related Incident in Saran District

In another incident, four people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Saran district. The SIT has also been formed in this case, and an FIR has been lodged against eight people. Three individuals have already been arrested, according to Chhapra SP Kumar Ashish.

Testimonies from Victims’ Families

Speaking to ANI, a relative of one of the deceased shared that his relative’s health deteriorated after consuming alcohol on October 15. “He had consumed alcohol on October 15, and his health started deteriorating yesterday evening. He could not see anything; we brought him here to the hospital after that,” said the relative.

Opposition Critiques Government Response

Further investigation into both cases is underway. Meanwhile, the opposition RJD has launched an attack on the Nitish Kumar government, questioning how spurious liquor was made available despite prohibition in the state. “People have lost their lives by drinking spurious liquor. It is very sad and a matter of concern that, despite the liquor ban law being in force in Bihar, spurious liquor is available. Every time during Holi and Diwali, it is seen how people die due to spurious liquor. The NDA government is directly responsible for this. The liquor mafias have the protection of the government, and as long as they have this protection, the prohibition law will be violated in the same way. This NDA government is not concerned about this. How is spurious liquor available in this way when the liquor ban law is in force?” RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said.
(With ANI Inputs)

